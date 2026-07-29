Traditional Net Fishing Connects People in Hai Ninh Coastal Village

For generations, Hai Ninh residents in Ha Tinh province have worked together to haul huge fishing nets ashore by hand, preserving a traditional livelihood that strengthens community bonds and offers visitors a glimpse into local coastal life.
The traditional net fishing practice contributes to the unique cultural heritage of labor among the residents of Hai Ninh coastal region. Photo: VNA
Unlike many modern fishing methods, “keo luoi rung” is a manual fishing technique, entirely dependent on the tides and the experience of the fishermen. The net is cast in a large arc across the sea. When the tides come up, dozens of people standing on the shore work together to pull the two ends of the net, gradually gathering the catch inside.
Fishermen pull the net as the first rays of sunlight appear. Photo: VNA
Unlike modern fishing methods, the traditional net fishing is entirely manual and depends heavily on currents, tides and the experience of local fishermen. Photo: VNA
This traditional fishing practice is not only a part of the livelihood of people living along the central coast of Ha Tinh province, but also a symbol of their solidarity, cooperation, love for the sea and cultural heritage.
Each haul of nets brings in shrimp and fish, providing fishermen with additional income. Photo: VNA
Fishermen in Hai Ninh coastal village carry their tools to fish in early morning. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP