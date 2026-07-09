Nghe An’s Dried Seafood Captivates Visitors

Nghe An Province is best known for its long sandy beaches, abundant seafood, and vibrant coastal culture. Along with enjoying fresh catches by the sea, many visitors now leave with another local favorite - carefully prepared dried seafood that has become one of the province’s most sought-after souvenirs.

Dried peeled shrimp, a product recognized as a 3-star OCOP product in many coastal localities of Nghe An province, is a popular souvenir choice for tourists. Photo: VNA

In coastal communities such as Cua Lo, Quynh Mai, Hai Chau, and Tan Mai, generations of fishing families have preserved traditional methods of processing seafood. Dried shrimp, dried squid, grilled mackerel, and other specialties are made from freshly caught seafood and processed with great care to retain their natural flavor. Combining traditional techniques with modern food safety standards, many producers have earned recognition under Vietnam’s One Commune One Product (OCOP) program, helping local specialties reach a wider market.

Tourists can choose from a diverse range of dried seafoods as souvenir when visiting Nghe An province. Photo: VNA

Tam Tai seafood establishment in Cua Lo ward has invested in a modern drying system, designed packaging, and implemented traceability labels for its products to ensure quality and aesthetics, meeting the needs of consumers. Photo: VNA



For many tourists, these products offer more than just convenience. They capture the distinctive taste of Nghe An’s coastline and provide a meaningful way to bring home a piece of the region’s culinary heritage. Attractive packaging, improved quality, and reliable food safety have further strengthened consumer confidence, making dried seafood a popular gift for family and friends.

The growing demand has also created new opportunities for local communities. Small family-run businesses are expanding production, creating jobs, and increasing incomes while continuing to preserve traditional seafood-processing skills. Many producers are also investing in branding and product development to enhance the value of their local specialties.

Grilled mackerel products from Tam Tai seafood establishment in Cua Lo ward have achieved OCOP 3-star rating. Photo: VNA

Nghi Thuy fish market in Cua Lo ward is a popular destination for tourists seeking a shopping and sightseeing experience. Photo: VNA

Squid patties are a signature product of Nghe An province, renowned for their delicious flavor. Photo: VNA



Beyond selling directly to visitors, businesses are embracing digital technology to reach customers nationwide. Through e-commerce platforms and social media, travelers can easily reorder their favorite products long after returning home, allowing Nghe An’s coastal flavors to reach dining tables across Vietnam.

As tourism continues to grow, Nghe An’s dried seafood is becoming more than a regional specialty. It is a successful example of how traditional craftsmanship, quality local products, and digital innovation can work together to support sustainable tourism while preserving the cultural identity of the province’s coastal communities.