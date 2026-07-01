Keeping the Traditional Salt Craft Alive

Under the blazing summer sun, the Chau Ha salt fields in Mai Phu commune, Ha Tinh province shimmer like giant mirrors reflecting the sky. From early morning until late afternoon, salt farmers quietly work across the vast white fields, enduring intense heat to produce each crystal of pure white salt.

Salt making in this coastal region has existed for generations and remains closely tied to the lives of local people. The work begins at dawn, when farmers prepare the salt pans, channel seawater into the fields, and carefully monitor the weather. As the sun grows stronger, the seawater gradually evaporates, leaving behind sparkling salt crystals that are then collected by hand.

Every stage of the process demands patience, precision, and experience. Salt farmers must judge the right amount of seawater, maintain the surface of the fields, and harvest the salt at the proper time to ensure quality. Even a sudden rain can destroy an entire day’s work.

Despite its cultural value, salt making is becoming increasingly difficult. Workers spend long hours under harsh sunlight, their skin darkened by the heat and salty wind. Yet the income from salt production remains modest and unstable, heavily dependent on weather conditions and market prices. Many younger residents have chosen to leave their hometowns for jobs in factories or cities, causing the traditional craft to gradually decline.

For older salt farmers, however, the salt fields are more than just a livelihood. They are part of the community’s identity and memory. The rhythmic sound of rakes across the fields and the sight of white salt stretching to the horizon reflect a way of life that has endured through generations.

Amid modern changes, the people of Chau Ha continue to work tirelessly, hoping to preserve the traditional salt-making craft and pass it on to future generations.