Tourists Experience Jewelry Crafting in Hanoi's Old Quarter

02/07/2026

Amidst the vibrant rhythm of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, "M.land – Region of Memories" on Ma May Street has become a unique stopover for international tourists captivated by Vietnamese artisanal culture. Far more than a simple silver jewelry workshop, this space offers an immersive cultural experience and a meaningful way for global travelers to preserve their memories of Hanoi.

The M.land workshop space, immersing visitors in the rhythm of artisanal life in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Nguyen Tra My, the founder of M.land, was born and raised on Hang Bac Street—a historic thoroughfare deeply intertwined with Hanoi’s centuries-old traditional silver-crafting trade. While living abroad, she noticed that DIY jewelry workshops were immensely popular due to the sentimental value they offer. Inspired by this, Tra My decided to bring the concept back to Hanoi's Old Quarter, aiming to preserve and evolve the traditional craft through a fresh approach while offering a unique experience for international visitors.

M.land officially opened its doors in October 2024 under the slogan "Catch the moments," emphasizing the value of memories created with one’s own hands. What draws foreign tourists to M.land is the chance to step into the shoes of a genuine silversmith. Instead of just sightseeing or taking photos, they roll up their sleeves and use professional metalsmithing tools under the dedicated guidance of the workshop instructors.



A tourist takes part in rolling the silver, a vital step in the handmade jewelry shaping process. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Here, every silver ring is meticulously handcrafted through multiple intricate steps. Participants begin by annealing the silver strip with a torch to soften the metal, making it pliable for shaping. This is followed by rolling the silver, measuring and cutting it to fit the finger, and filing both ends to form a seamless band. One of the most popular parts of the experience is hand-stamping a personalized mark onto the ring before bending and soldering it together. As the ring takes shape, participants refine its roundness and use specialized tools to polish and finish the piece. Many visitors express how they are consistently amazed throughout the crafting process. From controlling the flame and soldering the silver to filing and finishing a one-of-a-kind ring, every step delivers a distinct sense of accomplishment that mass-produced souvenirs simply cannot replicate.



Young visitors intently put the finishing touches on their pieces inside a space full of Old Quarter charm. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The DIY silver ring experience offers tourists an opportunity to discover the cultural depth of Hanoi's traditions. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

"I had such a wonderful time making my own ring and am incredibly happy that my unique design turned out so well," said Maree, a tourist from New Zealand. "This was a truly fantastic experience that gave me a fresh perspective on the art of jewelry making. Everyone here was exceptionally friendly and enthusiastic in helping me create my very own ring." This unique and emotionally resonant experience has quickly gone viral on social media. Images of international tourists crafting silver rings in the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter not only capture the interest of the global community but also help promote Vietnamese artisanal heritage in a more approachable, modern way. Currently, the silver ring workshop at M.land starts at 900,000 dong for a basic design. According to Tra My, guiding international guests has been a smooth process. Even when minor language barriers or conceptual differences arise, everything can be easily resolved through sketches or body language. The core ingredients remain patience, dedication, and a shared spirit of connection through handicraft.





Blending hands-on craftsmanship with cultural exchange, the workshop space has emerged as a new destination for international tourists in Hanoi. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

"Through each stage, international visitors not only learn more about our traditional silver trade but also experience the precision, skill, and creativity of Vietnamese artisans," Tra My shared. "For many, crafting a piece with their own hands helps them carry a piece of Hanoi with them forever. It is one of the most emotional and heartfelt ways to share Vietnamese culture with international friends." Kylie, a traveler from Australia, noted: "I discovered M.land through social media. My boyfriend and I made a pair of matching couple's rings and had a highly engaging experience during our first visit to Hanoi. I hope to come back here to make our wedding bands when we get married." Looking ahead, Tra My revealed that M.land plans to expand its offerings by introducing gemstone-polishing workshops using raw precious and semi-precious stones sourced from Vietnam. Visitors will be able to directly participate in transforming raw, unpolished gems into glittering, deeply personalized finished products. Through this expansion, M.land aims to continuously bridge traditional craftsmanship with cultural tourism, sharing Vietnam's heritage with the world./.





Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP