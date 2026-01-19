Traditional Brocade Weaving Craft of Cham People

The traditional brocade weaving craft of the Cham Muslim community in An Giang Province, dating back to the early 19th century, is experiencing a strong revival thanks to the dedication of Cham women in Phum Soai hamlet, Chau Phong Commune. Once at risk of fading into memory, the rhythmic clatter of wooden looms now echoes daily through the village, signaling both cultural continuity and renewed vitality.

For generations, Cham women have served as the custodians of this intricate craft, patiently passing down weaving techniques, patterns, and symbolic motifs from mothers to daughters. Each piece of brocade reflects not only refined craftsmanship but also stories of faith, everyday life, and the community’s close relationship with nature. Handwoven with vibrant threads, traditional designs are used to create scarves, sarongs, and ceremonial garments that remain integral to Cham cultural and religious practices.

Cham women with their skillful hands have preserved the traditional culture of their ethnic group through hancrafted brocade textiles. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the revival of brocade weaving has extended beyond cultural preservation. The craft has become a cornerstone of community-based tourism, attracting visitors eager to observe the weaving process, learn about Cham traditions, and purchase handmade products directly from local artisans. This approach has helped generate stable incomes for families while encouraging younger generations to remain connected to their heritage.

By sustaining their ancestral craft, the Cham women of Phum Soai are doing more than weaving fabric. They are strengthening cultural identity, empowering their community, and ensuring that a centuries-old tradition continues to thrive in a rapidly changing world.