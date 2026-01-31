The 2026 Gau Tao Festival Kicks Off in Pa Co Commune.

On the morning of January 31, 2026, the People’s Committee of Pa Co commune in Phu Tho province held the opening ceremony of the 2026 Gau Tao Festival of the Hmong people at the Xa Linh hamlet stadium. The traditional cultural event holds special significance, marking the beginning of the early spring festival season for the Hmong community in the highlands and contributing to the preservation and promotion of ethnic cultural identity in association with community-based tourism development.

Hmong men, women, the elderly, and children join hands to dance in a circle around the ceremonial pole to the sound of khen music during the festival. Photo: VNA