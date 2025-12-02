Keeping the Spirit of Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn Festival Alive
Amid the bustle of modern life and the flood of mass-produced toys that overwhelm the market each Mid-Autumn Festival, Ong Hao Village in Nguyen Van Linh Commune, Hung Yen Province, quietly preserves a piece of Vietnam’s soul. Here, traditional handcrafted drums, lion heads, star lanterns, and paper-mâché masks are still lovingly created by the skilled local artisans, keeping alive a centuries-old craft that continues to enchant each new generation.
Located about 30 kilometers from downtown Hanoi, Ong Hao Village is known as the cradle of Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn toy-making craft—a heritage that has endured for more than half a century. Using simple materials such as bamboo, newspaper, cardboard, and cassava paste, local artisans craft toys that have become cherished symbols of childhood for generations of Vietnamese children.
Master artisan Vu Huy Dong, one of Ong Hao’s most dedicated craftsmen, explains, “Making Mid-Autumn toys is not just about creating products—it’s about bringing joy, creativity, and a love for our culture into each piece.”
At his modest workshop, colorful masks, lanterns, and toy drums come to life through three steps: layering paper, sun-drying, and hand-painting. Each item reflects the rustic yet vibrant charm of Vietnam’s folk art, carrying with it the warmth of tradition and the pride of generations.
Beyond production, several families in Ong Hao have opened their homes to visitors, students, and tourists, offering hands-on experiences like mask-making, painting, and drumming. These interactive activities help younger generations connect with the true spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival — a celebration of reunion, family, and the timeless joy of childhood.
According to Village Head Van Duc Toan, about ten households in Ong Hao still carry on the traditional craft today. Their dedication and passion have kept this cultural heritage alive. Local authorities are also promoting cultural tourism connected to the village, helping to create sustainable livelihoods while sharing Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn traditions with the world.
For the people of Ong Hao, the Mid-Autumn Festival is more than just a busy season — it is a cherished tradition. Under the full moon, as lion drums echo and colorful lanterns light up the night, the spirit of Vietnam’s folk culture comes alive once more — glowing in every handcrafted mask, every smiling face, and every moment of joy.
From this small village by the Red River, Ong Hao has brought happiness to generations of Vietnamese children and stands today as a symbol of cultural preservation and pride in a rapidly changing world.
Story: Cong Dat Photos: Cong Dat & VNA Translated by Nguyen Tuoi