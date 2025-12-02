Keeping the Spirit of Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn Festival Alive

02/12/2025

Amid the bustle of modern life and the flood of mass-produced toys that overwhelm the market each Mid-Autumn Festival, Ong Hao Village in Nguyen Van Linh Commune, Hung Yen Province, quietly preserves a piece of Vietnam’s soul. Here, traditional handcrafted drums, lion heads, star lanterns, and paper-mâché masks are still lovingly created by the skilled local artisans, keeping alive a centuries-old craft that continues to enchant each new generation.



Artisan Vu Huy Dong carefully crafts traditional paper mâché masks by hand, using age-old techniques passed down through generations.

Located about 30 kilometers from downtown Hanoi, Ong Hao Village is known as the cradle of Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn toy-making craft—a heritage that has endured for more than half a century. Using simple materials such as bamboo, newspaper, cardboard, and cassava paste, local artisans craft toys that have become cherished symbols of childhood for generations of Vietnamese children.

During the Mid-Autumn season, drum frames and toy-making materials fill the courtyards of craft households throughout Ong Hao Village.

Drum frames are painted and left to dry under the sun before assembly. Master artisan Vu Huy Dong, one of Ong Hao’s most dedicated craftsmen, explains, “Making Mid-Autumn toys is not just about creating products—it’s about bringing joy, creativity, and a love for our culture into each piece.” At his modest workshop, colorful masks, lanterns, and toy drums come to life through three steps: layering paper, sun-drying, and hand-painting. Each item reflects the rustic yet vibrant charm of Vietnam’s folk art, carrying with it the warmth of tradition and the pride of generations.

Within the village’s timeworn setting, the rhythmic beat of drums echoes like a living testament to a cherished cultural heritage. Toy making - especially drum crafting - demands precision, patience, and the artisans’ deft hands.

Paper mâché masks take shape as layers of paper are pressed into traditional wooden molds. What makes Ong Hao’s toys truly special is their safety and environmental friendliness. Despite the flood of mass-produced, modern toys, these handmade creations have retained their charm—especially in recent years, as more people embrace the revival of traditional culture. Each Mid-Autumn season, orders pour in from across the country, keeping local artisans busy and their shelves emptied.

Despite challenges from modern mass-produced toys, devoted artisans continue to breathe life and soul into every handmade creation.



Beyond production, several families in Ong Hao have opened their homes to visitors, students, and tourists, offering hands-on experiences like mask-making, painting, and drumming. These interactive activities help younger generations connect with the true spirit of the Mid-Autumn Festival — a celebration of reunion, family, and the timeless joy of childhood.

Inside artisan Vu Huy Dong’s family workshop, traditional tools and materials fill the space with the spirit of craftsmanship.

From plain paper forms to vivid, expressive masks, each toy is transformed by the artisan’s skilled hands and artistic touch.

According to Village Head Van Duc Toan, about ten households in Ong Hao still carry on the traditional craft today. Their dedication and passion have kept this cultural heritage alive. Local authorities are also promoting cultural tourism connected to the village, helping to create sustainable livelihoods while sharing Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn traditions with the world.

Finished toys are carefully packed, ready to bring joy to children throughout Vietnam. For the people of Ong Hao, the Mid-Autumn Festival is more than just a busy season — it is a cherished tradition. Under the full moon, as lion drums echo and colorful lanterns light up the night, the spirit of Vietnam’s folk culture comes alive once more — glowing in every handcrafted mask, every smiling face, and every moment of joy.



A quiet village lane in Ong Hao, steeped in time and tradition. From this small village by the Red River, Ong Hao has brought happiness to generations of Vietnamese children and stands today as a symbol of cultural preservation and pride in a rapidly changing world.

Story: Cong Dat Photos: Cong Dat & VNA Translated by Nguyen Tuoi