Dong Ky Wood Carving Village in Bac Ninh

The Dong Ky wood carving village in Dong Nguyen Ward, Bac Ninh Province, has flourished for centuries as one of northern Vietnam’s most renowned traditional craft centers. Located in the heart of the former Kinh Bac cultural region, Dong Ky is synonymous with refined craftsmanship and enduring artistry.

The wood carvings of Dong Ky differ from those of other craft villages because after being machine-carved, they are further hand-carved, resulting in exquisite details. Photo: VNA Representatives of Nam Thang Fine Woodworking Company, Dong Nguyen ward, Bac Ninh province (on the left), introduce the family's wooden products. Photo: VNA

Dong Ky wood products are distinguished by their use of rare and valuable natural hardwoods such as sandalwood, mahogany, rosewood, and ebony. These materials are prized not only for their durability, but also for their rich tones and striking natural grain. From intricately carved ancestral altars and ceremonial cabinets to elegant tables, chairs, and decorative panels, each piece reflects meticulous attention to detail. The carvings often feature traditional motifs — dragons, phoenixes, lotus blossoms, and scenes from folklore — rendered with depth, balance, and technical precision.

Beyond material value, Dong Ky furniture embodies a distinctly antique aesthetic. Surfaces are carefully polished to enhance the wood’s natural beauty, while hand-carved details demonstrate the patience and virtuosity of generations of artisans. For many families, owning Dong Ky furniture is not merely a matter of décor, but a symbol of heritage, prosperity, and respect for tradition.

The final product finishing stage requires meticulous attention to detail and high precision. Photo: VNA

A worker sanding wood carefully to create shiny final piece of furniture. Photo: VNA

Over time, the village has weathered economic shifts and market fluctuations. Yet today, Dong Ky’s artisans continue to preserve time-honored techniques while adapting to contemporary tastes. By combining classical craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, they are ensuring that this centuries-old craft village remains vibrant in an increasingly globalized market.

Dong Ky wooden products are typically characterized by their rare and precious natural wood material, high durability, distinct natural wood grain, and meticulous carving and polishing. Photo: VNA