Keeping the Tho Ha Rice Paper Tradition Alive

15/01/2026

The centuries-old rice paper craft of Tho Ha village, Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh province, has been officially recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, honoring a traditional livelihood passed down through generations. The recognition affirms not only the cultural value of the craft but also the resilience of a village whose identity has long been shaped by rice paper making.

A step in the traditional process of making Tho Ha rice paper. Photo: VNA

Nestled along the Cau River, Tho Ha village has for centuries been known as a center of traditional crafts. Among them, rice paper - widely used in Vietnamese cuisine, particularly for making spring rolls, stands out as the village’s most distinctive product. The production process, from selecting high-quality rice to soaking, grinding, steaming, and sun-drying each sheet, requires patience, skill, and close attention to weather conditions. Much of this knowledge is passed down within families, from elders to younger generations, through daily practice rather than written instruction.

Despite pressures from urbanization and shifting consumer habits, many households in Tho Ha continue to sustain the craft as both a source of income and a cultural responsibility. Narrow village lanes remain lined with bamboo racks of rice paper drying in the sun, a familiar sight that has become synonymous with Tho Ha’s rural character. In recent years, some producers have adapted by improving packaging, diversifying products, and expanding market access, while still adhering to traditional methods.

The designation as a national intangible cultural heritage is expected to give new momentum to preservation efforts. It fosters community pride, supports vocational training for younger residents, and creates opportunities to link the craft with cultural tourism. For the people of Tho Ha, rice paper making is more than a livelihood, it is a living tradition that embodies continuity, craftsmanship, and the collective memory of generations along the Cau River.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA