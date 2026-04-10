Storks: A Symbol of Can Tho’s Peaceful Countryside

In the countryside of Can Tho, flocks of white storks glide effortlessly through the golden sunlight, sketching a tranquil portrait across open fields and winding waterways. Their presence has long been a familiar part of rural life in the Mekong Delta, where nature and human rhythms move in quiet harmony.

A flock of storks flies over bamboo groves. Photo: VNA



At dawn and dusk, the storks gather in large numbers, circling above rice paddies before settling gracefully among the reeds. For local residents, these moments are more than a daily sight—they are a gentle reminder of home. The image of storks returning at sunset has found its way into folk songs and lullabies, becoming a symbol of peace, resilience, and enduring connection to the land.

Stork is a symbol of peaceful rural life and beautiful childhood. Photo: VNA

Storks searching for food on a mud field in Can Tho. Photo: VNA

Beyond their poetic presence, the storks also reflect the ecological richness of the region. Their habitats—wetlands, canals, and rice fields—speak to a landscape that continues to support diverse wildlife despite the pressures of modernization. In recent years, efforts to preserve these natural environments have helped maintain the delicate balance that allows such scenes to endure.

A stork catches fish on a mud field in Can Tho city. Photo: VNA

Storks searching for food on a mud field in Can Tho. Photo: VNA





For visitors, watching the storks in flight is an experience both calming and deeply moving. As their white wings catch the fading light, they seem to carry with them echoes of childhood memories and the quiet beauty of a slower way of life.

In Can Tho, the storks are more than part of the scenery. They are living symbols of the countryside’s soul—bridging past and present, and reminding all who pause to watch that peace can still be found in the simplest of moments.

A stork flies over rice fields in Can Tho city. Photo: VNA