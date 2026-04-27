White Lotus Season at Hue’s Tinh Tam Lake

White lotus flowers in full bloom on Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

What made Tinh Tam Lake especially distinctive, however, was its rare white lotus flowers. For centuries, these blossoms were cultivated in the lake and carefully selected as offerings to the royal court. Known for their delicate fragrance, white lotuses were also prized for producing fragrant lotus tea, a refined tradition associated with Hue’s imperial heritage.

White lotuses begin to bloom on Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

A local planting white lotuses on Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

Over time, the white lotus nearly disappeared. Urban changes, environmental pressures, and years of neglect caused the flowers to fade from the historic lake, leaving many residents concerned that an important piece of Hue’s cultural identity had been lost.

Today, that legacy is blooming once again. After decades on the brink of extinction, white lotus flowers have returned to Tinh Tam Lake, delighting both local residents and visitors. Every April, the blossoms reach their peak, covering the lake in soft white petals and reviving a scene once enjoyed by Vietnam’s royal family hundreds of years ago.

International tourists enjoy the view of white lotus flowers at Tinh Tam lake. Photo: International tourists enjoy the view of white lotus flowers at Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

Tourists taking photo with white lotus at Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

A local planting white lotus on Tinh Tam lake. Photo: VNA

The annual blooming season has become a cherished attraction in Hue, drawing photographers, tourists, and lotus tea enthusiasts eager to witness the rare spectacle. More than a seasonal display of natural beauty, the return of the white lotus symbolizes Hue’s commitment to preserving its royal heritage while reconnecting modern audiences with the elegance of its imperial past.