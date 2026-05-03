Gia Lai - A Symphony of Mountains and Seas

03/05/2026

Gia Lai unfolds through every frame like a shifting spectrum: from the mountain forests of the majestic Central Highlands to the sun-drenched blue waters of the central coast. It is a place where nature and culture intertwine to create a mesmerizing visual symphony.

Nestled at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Ky Co Beach is a trending destination chosen by many travelers for vacations with family and friends. Photo: Minh Duc

The picturesque beauty of the Bien Ho Che. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Gia Lai is more than just an endless expanse of basalt plateaus. It is the rhythmic pulse of Gong Culture and the vibrant colors of festivals and daily life of the ethnic Jrai, Bahnar, and Xe Dang. These layers of cultural heritage appear both authentic and ethereal, like vivid cinematic scenes set in the deep wilderness.

Rubber forests during the leaf-changing season stand out against the red basalt soil of Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Sunset over T’Nung Lake (Bien Ho). Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The stupa of Buu Minh Pagoda stands out against the lush green carpet of the Bien Ho Tea plantation in Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Ham Rong Mountain, a volcano extinct for millions of years, is considered the "roof of Gia Lai" at an elevation of 1,028m. Photo: Files

On a vast landscape of over 21,500km2 , every destination serves as an evocative "visual coordinate": the tranquil surface of Bien Ho, the Chu Dang Ya volcanic crater during its vibrant flower season, the pristine ecosystem of Kon Ka Kinh, or the breathtaking curves of Ky Co and Eo Gio. Together, they form a multilayered visual ecosystem where nature and humans exist in perfect harmony.

The E De’s ritual of offering the Neu pole to pray for peace in Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Thanh Hoa & Cong Dat/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh