Gia Lai - A Symphony of Mountains and Seas

Gia Lai - A Symphony of Mountains and Seas

Gia Lai unfolds through every frame like a shifting spectrum: from the mountain forests of the majestic Central Highlands to the sun-drenched blue waters of the central coast. It is a place where nature and culture intertwine to create a mesmerizing visual symphony.

Nestled at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Ky Co Beach is a trending destination chosen by many travelers for vacations with family and friends. Photo: Minh Duc
The picturesque beauty of the Bien Ho Che. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Gia Lai is more than just an endless expanse of basalt plateaus. It is the rhythmic pulse of Gong Culture and the vibrant colors of festivals and daily life of the ethnic Jrai, Bahnar, and Xe Dang. These layers of cultural heritage appear both authentic and ethereal, like vivid cinematic scenes set in the deep wilderness.

Rubber forests during the leaf-changing season stand out against the red basalt soil of Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
 
The expansion of developmental space following its merger with Binh Dinh has transformed Gia Lai into a fresh source of creative inspiration in photography: a journey from the forest to the sea. While the highlands are marked by majestic and deep imagery, the coast opens a brilliant palette of azure waters, white sands, and golden sunshine, interlaced with the heritage of ancient Champa culture and a distinctive martial spirit.
Sunset over T’Nung Lake (Bien Ho). Photo: Cong Dat/VNP
The stupa of Buu Minh Pagoda stands out against the lush green carpet of the Bien Ho Tea plantation in Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Ham Rong Mountain, a volcano extinct for millions of years, is considered the "roof of Gia Lai" at an elevation of 1,028m. Photo: Files
 

On a vast landscape of over 21,500km2 , every destination serves as an evocative "visual coordinate": the tranquil surface of Bien Ho, the Chu Dang Ya volcanic crater during its vibrant flower season, the pristine ecosystem of Kon Ka Kinh, or the breathtaking curves of Ky Co and Eo Gio. Together, they form a multilayered visual ecosystem where nature and humans exist in perfect harmony.

The E De’s ritual of offering the Neu pole to pray for peace in Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
 
Heading toward National Tourism Year 2026 with the theme “ Where the Great Forests Meet the Blue Sea,” Gia Lai is not merely a destination but a profound source of inspiration. Here, every frame tells a story of the crossroads between forest and sea, and between timeless tradition and modern movement./.

Story: Cong Dat

Photos: Thanh Hoa & Cong Dat/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh


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