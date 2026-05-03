Gia Lai - A Symphony of Mountains and Seas

Gia Lai unfolds
through every
frame like a shifting
spectrum: from the
mountain forests of
the majestic Central
Highlands to the sun-drenched blue waters
of the central coast.
It is a place where
nature and culture
intertwine to create a
mesmerizing visual
symphony.
Nestled at the foot of Phuong Mai Mountain in Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Ky Co Beach is a trending destination chosen by many travelers for
vacations with family and friends. Photo: Minh Duc
The picturesque beauty of the Bien Ho Che. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP
Gia Lai is more than just an endless expanse of
basalt plateaus. It is the rhythmic pulse of Gong
Culture and the vibrant colors of festivals and
daily life of the ethnic Jrai, Bahnar, and Xe Dang. These
layers of cultural heritage appear both authentic and
ethereal, like vivid cinematic scenes set in the deep
wilderness.
Rubber forests during the leaf-changing season stand out against the red basalt soil
of Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
The expansion of developmental space following its
merger with Binh Dinh has transformed Gia Lai into a
fresh source of creative inspiration in photography: a
journey from the forest to the sea. While the highlands
are marked by majestic and deep imagery, the coast
opens a brilliant palette of azure waters, white sands,
and golden sunshine, interlaced with the heritage of
ancient Champa culture and a distinctive martial spirit.
Sunset over T’Nung Lake (Bien Ho). Photo: Cong Dat/VNP
The stupa of Buu Minh Pagoda stands out against the lush green carpet of the Bien Ho Tea plantation in Gia Lai. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Ham Rong Mountain, a volcano extinct for millions of years, is considered the "roof of Gia Lai" at an elevation of 1,028m. Photo: Files
On a vast landscape of over 21,500km2
, every
destination serves as an evocative "visual coordinate":
the tranquil surface of Bien Ho, the Chu Dang Ya
volcanic crater during its vibrant flower season, the
pristine ecosystem of Kon Ka Kinh, or the breathtaking
curves of Ky Co and Eo Gio. Together, they form a multilayered visual ecosystem where nature and humans
exist in perfect harmony.
The E De’s ritual of offering the Neu pole to
pray for peace in Gia Lai.
Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Heading toward National Tourism Year 2026
with the theme “ Where the Great Forests Meet the
Blue Sea,” Gia Lai is not merely a destination but a
profound source of inspiration. Here, every frame
tells a story of the crossroads between forest and
sea, and between timeless tradition and modern
movement./.