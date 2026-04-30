Hien Luong - Ben Hai: A Timeless Symbol of Peace

Hien Luong Bridge, painted in blue and yellow, bears witness to the pain of division while reflecting resilience and revolutionary heroism. Photo: VNA

After the Geneva Accords were signed on July 21, 1954, the Hien Luong - Ben Hai area along the 17th parallel became a temporary military line, dividing Vietnam for more than 20 years. The Ben Hai River, quiet and narrow, carried a heavy burden. On one bank stood the North, on the other the South. Families were separated, voices were carried across the water, and hope was stretched thin by distance and uncertainty.

The Special National Relic Site of Hien Luong – Ben Hai. Photo: VNA

Hien Luong - Ben Hai, a symbol of the aspiration for peace. Photo: VNA

At Hien Luong Bridge, the line was clear and visible. It was painted in two colors, guarded day and night, and watched by people on both sides who longed to cross it freely. Loudspeakers once echoed across the river, each side sending messages that reflected the tension of the time. Yet beneath that tension, there remained a shared wish - for peace, for reunion, for the simple right to live together again.

Years passed, and history turned. The war came to an end, and the country was reunited. The line that once divided the nation slowly faded, not just on the map but in the hearts of the people. Today, the Ben Hai River flows gently through a landscape of green fields and growing towns. Hien Luong Bridge stands not as a barrier, but as a reminder of resilience and the strength of the human spirit.

The demarcation flagpole at the Special National Relic Site of Hien Luong – Ben Hai. Photo: VNA

The Special National Relic Site of Hien Luong – Ben Hai. Photo: VNA

Visitors now come to this place not to witness division, but to reflect on unity. What was once a symbol of separation has become a powerful symbol of reconciliation and healing. The story of Hien Luong - Ben Hai is no longer about a line that divided a country, but about a journey toward peace—one that continues to inspire future generations to value harmony, understanding, and hope.

