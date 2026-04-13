The Four Sacred Temples of Thang Long

13/04/2026

Embarking on a pilgrimage to the Thang Long Tu Tran (Four Sacred Temples) during the spring of the Year of the Horse (binh Ngo 2026) is more than just a spiritual journey. It is an exploration into the historical beauty and cultural soul of Hanoi, a city with a thousand years of civilization.

Bach Ma Temple - The Sacred Guardian of The East

Our first stop was Bach Ma Temple on Hang Buom Street. Despite its location in the heart of the Old Quarter, the temple retains an ancient, contemplative atmosphere. The faint scent of agarwood incense and the gentle, rhythmic tolling of the bell create a serene space that brings an extraordinary sense of peace to the soul.

Nguyen Thi Thu, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said, "This is my first time visiting the Four Sacred Temples, and the feeling is truly special. Stepping into Bach Ma Temple, I can sense the sacred, steadfast presence of the deity Long Do, who protected the ancient citadel. I pray for my family’s health and peace in the new year”.

Voi Phuc Temple - Serenity at The Western Gate

Leaving Bach Ma, we continued to Voi Phuc Temple in Ngoc Khanh Ward. Nestled in a spacious, airy setting surrounded by lush greenery, the temple exudes a majestic and quiet beauty. Here, Linh Lang Dai Vuong, the guardian deity of the west, seems to silently watch over the devout footsteps of the pilgrims.

Amidst the crowds offering incense, we met Le Van Hung, a native Hanoian. He remarked, "Visiting the Four Temples at the start of every year has become a cultural tradition for my family. It is not just about praying for luck; it’s a way to remind our children of our roots and our nation's beautiful traditions. According to folk beliefs, visiting all four temples brings balance and harmony for the entire year".

Kim Lien Temple - Heartfelt Wishes from the South

At Kim Lien Temple in the south of the ancient citadel, the atmosphere was equally vibrant. This temple is dedicated to Cao Son Dai Vuong, a deity revered for his protection and support. A precious stone stele from 1510, inscribed with a tribute by the historian Le Tung, stands as a testament to the deity's sacredness.

Among the pilgrims was a young family with a small child. Bui Thu Trang said, "We brought our child here so she can learn about these beautiful cultural traditions. We hope that in the new year, she will stay healthy, well-behaved, and do well in school. Going on a pilgrimage at the start of the year makes the heart feel light and full of hope".

Quan Thanh Temple - Aspirations in The North

The final stop of our journey was Quan Thanh Temple, situated by the poetic banks of West Lake. Under the shade of ancient trees, with the majestic statue of Tran Vu, the temple possesses an elegant, timeless beauty. The sound of the Tran Vu bell mingling with the breeze from the lake seems to carry the wishes of pilgrims from all over to the deity Huyen Thien Tran Vu.

Despite the light spring drizzle, the flow of people remained steady. Some came to pray for career success, others for health and peace, and some simply to find a quiet corner to cleanse their souls after a long year of hard work./.

Thang Long Tu Tran - The "four sacred Temples of Thang Long" refers to four shrines dedicated to the deities guarding the vital cardinal points (east, west, south, and North) of the ancient Thang Long citadel, now Hanoi. in 2022, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 93/QD TTg, officially ranking the Thang Long Tu Tran as a Special National Site for its historical and architectural significance.



Story: Khanh Long

Photos: Cong Dat, Thanh Giang/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh