Po Klong Garai Tower: A Timeless Symbol of Cham Heritage

Rising above the arid hills of south-central Vietnam, the Po Klong Garai Tower stands as both a sacred sanctuary and a powerful cultural emblem of the Cham people. For generations of the Cham community in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa Province, the site has been a source of pride and spiritual connection, embodying centuries of history, belief, and artistic achievement.

The Po Klong Garai Tower is located on Trau hill, in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

Rising above the arid hills of south-central Vietnam, the Po Klong Garai Tower stands as both a sacred sanctuary and a powerful cultural emblem of the Cham people. For generations of the Cham community in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa Province, the site has been a source of pride and spiritual connection, embodying centuries of history, belief, and artistic achievement.

The ancient beauty of Po Klong Garai Tower (Do Vinh Ward, Khanh Hoa Province). Photo: VNA Po Klong Garai Tower still keeps its meticulous patterns through the test of time. Photo: VNA

Recognized as a Special National Heritage site, the complex dates back to the late 13th and early 14th centuries. It was built to honor Po Klong Garai (1151–1205), a revered king celebrated for his leadership in defending the kingdom against foreign invaders and for his lasting contributions to irrigation systems that sustained agricultural life in the region. His legacy continues to resonate deeply in Cham culture, where he is venerated as both a historical figure and a spiritual guardian.

Po Klong Garai Tower is a sacred temple of worship, considered a symbol and the pride of the ethnic Cham community living in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province. Photo: VNA

The Main Tower has a main door in the east, carved with the image of God Siva. Photo: VNA

The outermost pillar of the Main Tower is inscribed with ancient Cham script. Photo: VNA

The architectural ensemble is a striking testament to Cham ingenuity. At its heart rises the Main Tower, where a statue of the king is enshrined. To the east stands the Gate Tower, marking the ceremonial entrance, while to the south sits the Fire God Tower, distinguished by its unique boat-shaped roof. All structures are constructed from finely fired red bricks, assembled using techniques that remain a subject of fascination for historians and architects alike due to their precision and durability without visible mortar.

Over the past 800 years, various traditional festivals such as the ritual to open the tower door, praying for rain, and the Ka Te festival have been held in the tower, gathering the Cham people together. Photo: VNA

The statue of King Po Klong Garai, a national treasure, is housed in the Main Tower. Photo: VNA



Beyond its historical and architectural significance, the site comes alive during traditional Cham festivals, when rituals, music, and dance transform the towers into a vibrant cultural stage. This seamless blend of heritage and living tradition makes Po Klong Garai Tower not only a monument of the past but also a dynamic destination, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the Cham people’s enduring identity.