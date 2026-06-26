Spectacular New Cave Discovery in Phong Nha–Ke Bang

A newly discovered cave stretching approximately three kilometers has been found in Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri Province, revealing a spectacular underground world filled with rare geological formations and pristine natural beauty.

The cave measures about 3,000m in length and 70m in average width, with several chambers extending beyond 100m. Photo : Published by VNA

According to Jungle Boss Co., Ltd., the cave - named Thang Cave - features an impressive system of stalactites along with an unusually large concentration of cave pearls, a rare formation created over thousands of years as mineral-rich water slowly deposits layers around grains of sand or small rocks. The cave was named after a local resident who first identified its location during forest exploration activities.

Survey team members descend some 20m by rope to reach the cave floor. Photo: Published by VNA

Survey team discovers a vast underground space filled with impressive geological formations created over hundreds of thousands of years. Photo: Published by VNA



Hidden deep within the limestone mountains of central Vietnam, Thang Cave remains largely untouched by human activity. Inside, explorers discovered vast chambers, underground streams, towering stalactites, and shimmering cave pearls scattered across the cave floor. The pristine condition of the cave has drawn attention from scientists, tourism experts, and adventure travel companies.

Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, is already famous for its extraordinary cave systems, including Son Doong - the world’s largest cave. The discovery of Thang Cave further highlights the region’s exceptional geological and ecological value.

Thang Cave has the potential to become a new highlight of adventure tourism in Quang Tri. Photo : Published by VNA

Massive stalactites line nearly the entire length of the cave, including columns rising up to 50m from the cave floor, alongside giant stalagmites, flowing stone curtains and other striking formations. Photo : Published by VNA



Local authorities and tourism operators believe the new cave could become an important destination for adventure tourism in Quang Tri Province. However, experts emphasize that any tourism development should prioritize environmental protection and sustainable management to preserve the cave’s fragile ecosystem.

With its remarkable scale, untouched landscape, and rare geological formations, Thang Cave represents another exciting discovery in Vietnam’s expanding network of natural wonders, offering both scientific value and new opportunities for eco-tourism development.