World Heritage Complex Promotes Universal Values

13/06/2026

Recently receiving the honor as a UNESCO World cultural Heritage site, the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son-Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes represents a pinnacle of Vietnam’s cultural and spiritual ideals. Closely linked to the monastic life of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308) and Truc Lam Zen Buddhism, this site harmonizes history, faith, and natural beauty, serving as a vital resource for peace and sustainable development.

Located atop Yen Tu Mountain at an elevation of 1,068m, Dong Pagoda (Thien Truc Tu) is the highest bronze pagoda in Vietnam and the largest in Asia. Photo: Minh Duc

Living Heritage Rooted in Yen Tu

Originating in the Yen Tu mountains between the 11th and 14th centuries, Truc Lam Zen Buddhism was crafted by the Tran Kings and contemporary intellectuals as a unifying national ideology. By integrating the essence of Buddhist teachings with indigenous beliefs, this school of thought formed a philosophy centered on harmony, tolerance, and social responsibility.



The Tay Yen Tu spiritual-ecological tourism area (Bac Ninh Province) is the final destination in the spiritual pilgrimage route following the path of Buddhist propagation. Photo: Viet Hung/VNA

Underscoring the site's global significance, Jonathan Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, said the complex was an exceptional testament to the legacy of Truc Lam Zen Buddhism. These were not merely relics of the past, but a living heritage that continues to play a vibrant role in Vietnam’s spiritual and cultural life.



The statue of Buddhist King Tran Nhan Tong at Yen Tu is the largest monolithic bronze statue in Asia. Standing 15m tall and weighing over 138 tons, it depicts the founder of the Truc Lam Zen sect. Photo: Minh Duc

Truc Lam Buddhist followers performing rituals at the Stupa of Hoa Yen Pagoda. Photo: Thong Thien/VNP

At sites like Yen Tu, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, and Con Son - Kiep Bac, pilgrimages and religious festivals have continued for generations, forming a "living heritage," where the past is not frozen in time but remains an active presence in contemporary life.

An Interconnected Space of Global Value

The complex comprises 12 sites spanning three provinces: Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, and Hai Phong. Each site is a piece of a puzzle, collectively reflecting the formation, development, and spread of Truc Lam Zen Buddhism.

Vinh Nghiem Pagoda currently keeps 3,050 woodblocks. These intricate Han and Nom carvings reflect Buddhist scriptures, the history of the Truc Lam Zen sect, and centuries of knowledge. Photo: Danh Lam/VNA

The "Outstanding Universal Value" of this heritage lies in the organic interaction between geography, religious faith, and political power. With the Yen Tu Mountain range as its birthplace and the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400) as its architect, Truc Lam Zen Buddhism became the thread that shaped Vietnamese society. This synergy has strengthened the nation, mobilized the community to protect independence, and continues to promote values of peace and cooperation today.

Buddha statues at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, Bac Ninh Province. Photo: Danh Lam/VNA

Built in the traditional tower-pagoda style with signature curved roofs, Vinh Nghiem is considered a "Great Ancient Landmark" of Vietnamese Buddhism. Photo: Danh Lam/VNA

The complex is a prime example of the harmonious relationship between humans and nature. Temples nestled deep within forests and ancient mountain pilgrimage routes have created a unique cultural landscape where nature is an inseparable part of spiritual life.

The Con Son - Kiep Bac Special National Relic site is a known spiritual complex associated with national heroes like Tran Hung Dao and Nguyen Trai. Photo: Minh Duc

The original foundations of the Cuu Pham Lien Hoa (Nine-Story Lotus Tower) at Con Son Pagoda were discovered during archaeological excavations in 2014-2015. Photo: Minh Duc

Ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Vietnam visit the Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site. Photo: Dinh Manh Tu/VNA

To preserve this, the structures retain their original locations and functions, while an effective inter-regional management model ensures they meet international standards of authenticity.

At the 47th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris in July 2025, the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son - Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage site. Photo: NguyenThu Ha/VNA

The ceremony announcing the Outstanding Universal Value of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son - Kiep Bac World Cultural Heritage site in August 2025. Photo: Thanh Van/VNA

Promoting these values is about more than just preserving monuments; it is about spreading the Truc Lam spirit of wisdom and responsibility. In a world facing modern challenges, this heritage proves the role of culture as a resource for sustainable development. It also serves as a bridge between Vietnam and the world - a place where timeless values continue to awaken and flourish./.

Story: Viet Cuong

Photos: Thong Thien/VNP, Minh Duc & VNA