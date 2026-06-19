Where the Water Tells Its Tales

19/06/2026

The pristine expanse of Tam Giang is as mysterious as it is captivating. Beneath its emerald surface lies more than just a thriving ecosystem; there are echoes of the mystical tales that define life in Southeast Asia’s largest lagoon.

Seen from above, small canoes cluster together like delicate leaves drifting along the water. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

Spanning approximately 52km2, this brackish wilderness is the confluence of three major rivers the O Lau, Huong, and Bo-before they reach the sea through the Thuan An inlet. Historically, the North-South "Mandarin Road" traced its shores. In the memory of generations, Tam Giang was a desolate and turbulent frontier, giving rise to local legends that blur the line between reality and myth.

In the old days, residents lived in scattered settlements on the water, nearly isolated from the outside world. Their deep-rooted belief in the protection of water deities birthed unique customs that still define the lagoon's cultural identity today.

As golden dawn breaks over the lagoon, locals start a day of fishing. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Now a jewel of Hue’s landscape, Tam Giang’s beauty lies in its rare, untouched quality. At dawn, the water surface glimmers in liquid gold; at dusk, the horizon is bathed in an ethereal purple glow-the siture "purple twilight" of the ancient capital.

The whale-worshipping festival (Le cau ngu) of the local fishermen takes place right on the Tam Giang Lagoon—the very place where they live, work, and rely on the generosity and protection of the vast waters. Photo: Hoang Ha/VNP

A serene, melancholic afternoon on the Tam Giang Lagoon under a brilliant purple sunset sky. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Across this wide horizon, small fishing hamlets cluster on rustic boats. From afar, they resemble bamboo leaves drifting silently on the tide. Life here follows the rhythm of the water. Using traditional bamboo traps and nets, or wading into the shallows for clams and mussels, the locals harvest the lagoon's bounty. The unique natural conditions lend Tam Giang’s seafood a characteristically rich, sweet flavor.

A striking landscape of fishing enclosures and stakes on Tam Giang Lagoon. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

As golden dawn breaks over the lagoon, locals start a day of fishing. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

These simple, raw, and somewhat weathered images touch the human spirit most deeply. People come to Tam Giang not only for the scenery but to feel the slow rhythm of a water-based community that still preserves rare traditional traits of Central Vietnam. It is a place to witness the quiet moment where sky and water merge in a poetic space.

As night settles over the lagoon, the aroma of fresh fish cooking at a nearby eatery lingers in the breeze, tempting travelers to stay. Upon leaving, their spirit remains anchored to this vast realm of sky and water./.

Story: Thanh Hoa

Photos: Thanh Hoa & Hoang Ha/VNP

