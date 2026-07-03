Special live TV Programme Marks 50th Anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City

The programme retraced the city's half-century journey of construction and development while conveying the affection and pride of people across the country for Vietnam's economic powerhouse.



Lasting around 120 minutes, the broadcast originated from the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall and connected live with multiple locations, including the new city centre in Binh Duong ward, Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau ward, Con Dao special zone, Cam Ranh Naval Base, as well as pre-recorded segments from Ba Dinh Square and President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi and Kim Lien historical site in Nghe An province.





Structured in three chapters – The City of Aspiration for National Reunification, The City of Aspiration for Growth and The City in a New Era – the programme highlighted Ho Chi Minh City's historical journey from the national reunification through reform, international integration and development, while underscoring its vision of becoming a modern, civilised and compassionate metropolis.



A highlight of the programme was exchanges with historical witnesses who attended the first session of the sixth National Assembly, which approved the resolution renaming Saigon–Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City.



Nguyen Thi Hoai Thu, a sixth-term National Assembly deputy, recalled the emotional visit by southern deputies to President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum before the historic session and described the unanimous vote to rename the city as a sacred moment that has become part of the nation's history.





The programme also featured archival footage, documentary reports and stories reflecting the city's pioneering reform spirit, including its bold policy experimentation that helped pave the way for Vietnam's Doi Moi (Renewal) process.



Historic newspaper pages published on July 3, 1976, alongside documentary footage chronicling the city's development, illustrated its rise into one of the country's leading centres for the economy, finance, science and technology.



Former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao said the city's greatest achievement lay not only in economic growth but also in its care for disadvantaged people. She noted that solidarity and compassion had been especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when residents supported one another through unprecedented challenges.





Nguyen Thi Hoai Thu, a National Assembly deputy who witnessed the historic moment when the National Assembly voted to rename Saigon–Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City, interacts with the audience. Photo: VNA

The programme also honoured young entrepreneurs, military personnel stationed on islands, volunteer medical workers in Con Dao and many other individuals whose dedication has contributed to the city's and the country's development.



The event concluded with a musical performance linking all broadcast locations through songs praising the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, the nation and Ho Chi Minh City, conveying aspirations for development, national unity and confidence in the city's future as it enters a new era alongside the country.





Following the programme, Ho Chi Minh City staged fireworks displays at 16 locations, including five high-altitude and 11 low-altitude sites, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors to celebrate the milestone./.

Young people attend the live television program. Photo: VNA

The live television program “Rang Ro Ten Nguoi” at Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA