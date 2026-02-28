Southern Destinations – Warm Sunshine and Spring Vitality

Unlike the cool chill of the north or the calm solemnity of central Vietnam, the south welcomes Tet under warm sunshine and bright skies. This is a key reason many travellers choose southern destinations for early spring trips, drawn by the region’s lively, open and festive atmosphere.

Ho Chi Minh City stands out with vibrant flower streets, Tet fairs, calligraphy streets and festively decorated central avenues. Visitors can walk along Nguyen Hue Flower Street, visit Ben Thanh Market, Notre Dame Cathedral or Bach Dang Wharf to experience the city’s energetic yet distinctly Tet-filled ambience.

Beyond the city, the Mekong Delta offers a completely different experience. Can Tho, Vinh Long, Ben Tre and An Giang don a peaceful beauty during the new year, with fruit-laden orchards, bustling floating markets and winding canals. Spring journeys in the delta are not only about scenery but also about enjoying rustic cuisine, listening to traditional don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) and experiencing the gentle, sincere character of southern people.

Meanwhile, Vung Tau and Phu Quoc are ideal choices for those wishing to welcome the new year by sea. Blue waters, golden sunshine and fresh air offer a sense of relaxation and “energy renewal” after a busy year. While the north evokes Tet through peach blossoms and banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), the south ushers in spring with warm sunshine, yellow apricot blossoms and the salty breeze of the sea.

Travelling during Tet is more than a trip; it is a journey of emotions. Each destination carries its own colours and stories, helping travellers broaden their experience and refresh their spirit. Some choose lively destinations to immerse themselves in festivals, others seek mountains for tranquillity, while many head to the sea to embrace sunshine and wind. Regardless of the destination, what matters most is rest, connection with loved ones and starting the New Year with beautiful memories.