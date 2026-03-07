Hanoi Thoroughly Prepares for NA, People’s Council Election

Decorations for the Election Day in Soc Son commune. Photo: VNA

As the Vietnamese people all are eager to the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, scheduled for March 15, authorities across Hanoi are accelerating preparations to ensure the process is conducted democratically, lawfully and safely. Preparations have been carried out according to a clear roadmap, including the establishment of election bodies, the nomination and consultation process for candidates, the compilation of voter lists, and the organisation of communication campaigns on the significance of the election.

Meetings between candidates and voters are held in both in-person and online formats. Photo: VNA

Candidates’ biographies and action programmes have been publicly posted at government offices, residential areas and polling stations for voters’ reference. Photo: VNA

Public awareness campaigns have also been intensified through conferences, mass media and grassroots broadcasting systems. Photo: VNA

