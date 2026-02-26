Bac Ninh to Host Heritage Festival with Diverse Cultural Activities

Cultural relics sites and traditional festivals in Bac Ninh attract numerous visitors. Photo: VNA

The “Returning to the Heritage Region – 2026” Festival will be held from late March to early April, featuring a vibrant lineup of cultural and tourism activities designed to showcase the land, people, and distinctive heritage of Bac Ninh Province to both domestic and international audiences.

Located in the heart of the Red River Delta, Bac Ninh is widely regarded as one of Vietnam’s cradles of traditional culture. The festival will spotlight the province’s rich intangible heritage, most notably Quan Ho folk singing—recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity—alongside ritual ceremonies, traditional village games, and craft demonstrations. Through these activities, visitors will gain deeper insight into the cultural depth and community life that have shaped Bac Ninh for centuries.

Dong Ho folk painting experience attracts tourists. Photo: VNA

Beyond performances and heritage showcases, the event will incorporate tourism promotion programs, heritage site tours, culinary experiences, and investment forums aimed at strengthening links between culture and sustainable development. Historical and spiritual landmarks across the province will serve as key venues, offering visitors immersive journeys into sacred spaces, ancient pagodas, and centuries-old villages.

The Amitabha Buddha statue national treasure is preserved at the Phat Tich Pagoda. Photo: VNA

By blending tradition with contemporary presentation, the festival seeks not only to preserve cultural values but also to reintroduce them in ways that resonate with modern audiences. Organizers expect the event to attract a substantial number of visitors, contributing to local economic growth while reinforcing Bac Ninh’s reputation as a distinctive cultural tourism destination in northern Vietnam.

A Bac Ninh "Quan ho" folk singing contest and experiential programmes under the theme of “Spring journey in the Quan ho singing land” are included in the festival. Photo: VNA



Through this festival, Bac Ninh reaffirms its role as a heritage region where history, artistry, and community spirit continue to thrive in a rapidly changing world.