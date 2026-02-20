Central Region Bursts into Life in Early Spring

Vietnam’s central region bursts into life each early spring, as a series of distinctive, centuries-old festivals draw both locals and visitors into celebrations steeped in deep cultural heritage and communal tradition.

Sinh Village Wrestling Festival draws visitors on the 10th day of the first lunar month. Photo: VNA

Sinh Village Wrestling Festival in Hue City

Staged annually on the 10th day of the first lunar month in Duong No ward of Hue City, the Sinh Village Wrestling Festival ranks among the central region’s most eagerly awaited spring gatherings.

Dating back more than 400 years, the event provides locals with an energetic kickoff to the lunar new year ahead of the farming season.Wrestlers arrive from every corner of Hue, many hailing from martial villages, stepping onto the mat amid the beat of ceremonial drums.

Matches proceed under the timeless “lam lung, trang bung” rule, where victory hinges on flipping an opponent squarely onto their back. Beyond the competitive thrill, the festival embodies martial spirit, encouraging physical fitness, stamina and quiet courage in the next generation.

Dong Da Festival in Gia Lai province

Observed on the 4th and 5th days of the first lunar month at the Quang Trung Museum in Gia Lai province, the Dong Da Festival marks the historic Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da triumph led by Emperor Quang Trung.

Dong Da Festival in Gia Lai province. Photo: nhandan.vn

As one of the region’s largest spring events, it delivers an engaging lineup of Tay Son martial arts displays, boat races, classical “tuong” opera performances and vivid reenactments of pivotal battles.

More than a tribute to a defining chapter in Vietnamese history, the festival serves as a powerful expression of pride in the land famed for its martial legacy.

King Mai Temple Festival in Nghe An province

Convened on the full moon of the first lunar month in Nam Dan commune, Nghe An province, the King Mai Temple Festival pays homage to national hero King Mai Hac De.Guests can witness formal rituals, including water processions, consecration rites and incense offerings dedicated to the king.

At King Mai Temple Festival. Photo: nhandan.vn

The day also bursts into lively folk competitions, such as swing, cockfighting, tug-of-war and wrestling matches. Beyond its cultural significance, the festival spotlights Nam Dan’s signature products, ranging from fermented soybean paste and cassava flour to peanut butter.

Lady Thu Bon Festival in Da Nang city

Held annually on the 12th day of the second lunar month in Thu Bon commune, Da Nang City, the Lady Thu Bon Festival is a major folk belief celebration with roots stretching back centuries.

Communities gather to honour deities, seeking blessings for gentle weather, bountiful crops and lasting prosperity. The occasion underscores the bond among Cham, Co Tu and Kinh ethnic groups living along the upper reaches of the Thu Bon and Vu Gia Rivers.

At Lady Thu Bon Festival. Photo: qdnd.vn

Enveloped in captivating legends, Lady Thu Bon is remembered as a skilled and valiant Cham female general who, confronting defeat, chose noble self-sacrifice by plunging into the river. Her body carried downstream, she ascended to guardian deity status and was bestowed the exalted Nguyen Dynasty title “My Duc Thuc Hanh Bo Bo Phu Nhan Thuong Dang Than”. Her mausoleum in Thu Bon Dong Village hosts her annual death anniversary, where locals pray for national peace and abundance.

Whale worship festival in south central coastal provinces

Cau Ngu Festival, also known as the Whale Worship Festival, stands as one of the most distinctive cultural observances among the fishing communities dotting Vietnam’s south central coast.

At the Cau Ngu Festival. Photo: VNA

Held during the first lunar month, the festival focuses on prayers for calm seas, bountiful hauls and safe voyages. Proceedings open with solemn rituals honouring “Ca Ong” (the Whale), the revered guardian of all who sail.

Festivities then give way to vibrant communal activities such as boat races, net casting competitions and folk performances, drawing large crowds and affording an encounter with the region’s maritime heritage./.