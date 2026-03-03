Vietnamese Culture Makes a Strong Impression at France’s Largest Lunar New Year Festival

An ao dai performance by the Vietnamese community in France at the 2026 Lunar New Year parade in Paris. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese cultural heritage took center stage at the largest Lunar New Year celebration in France, captivating crowds and underscoring Vietnam’s dynamic presence within the country’s multicultural landscape.

Held annually in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, the festival has been organized since 1986 and is widely regarded as the biggest Asian street event in France. This year’s parade drew hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists, who lined the streets to welcome the Year of the Horse 2026 in a festive atmosphere filled with color, music, and traditional pageantry.

A dance performance by the French-Chinese community at the 2026 Lunar New Year parade. Photo: VNA

A fiery Caribbean dance performance by the French-African community at the 2026 Lunar New Year parade. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s participation stood out through vibrant ao dai performances, traditional drum ensembles, lion and dragon dances, and displays of folk art. Cultural booths introduced visitors to Vietnamese cuisine, handicrafts, and calligraphy, offering a vivid glimpse into the country’s rich heritage.

The strong presence of the Vietnamese community not only contributed to the celebratory spirit but also reinforced cultural ties between Vietnam and France. Through music, performance, and visual artistry, Vietnam once again affirmed the enduring appeal of its traditions while promoting intercultural dialogue and friendship on an international stage.

A traditional drum performance by the French-Korean community at the 2026 Lunar New Year parade of France’s Asian communities. Photo: VNA