Vibrant Banh Chung and Banh Giay Making Contest Enlivens 2026 Spring Festival

On March 4, a banh chung and banh giay making contest was held at the Con Son – Kiep Bac heritage site in Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hai Phong, as part of the 2026 Spring Festival.

Fifteen teams compete in the banh chung wrapping event. Photo: VNA

Drawing more than 150 artisans from 16 communes and wards across the city, the contest served not only as a platform for showcasing culinary craftsmanship and friendly competition, but also as an occasion for residents and festival-goers to enjoy traditional specialties and immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere steeped in cultural heritage.