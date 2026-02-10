Duong No Flower Gardens Bustle Ahead of Tet

Duong No Ward has long been recognized as one of the main flower-growing areas of Hue City, supplying ornamental plants for local residents and nearby markets, especially during the Lunar New Year. After suffering heavy damage from floods in 2025, many flower gardens here were left submerged, with crops destroyed and production severely disrupted. For local growers, the recovery process was both urgent and challenging.

In the months following the floods, households quickly restored their fields, repaired irrigation systems, and replanted flower beds. Farmers devoted long hours to carefully nurturing each crop, adjusting planting schedules and applying improved techniques to ensure the flowers would bloom in time for Tet. Their persistence and experience have paid off.

As the holiday approaches, Duong No’s flower gardens are once again thriving. Rows of chrysanthemums, marigolds, and other traditional Tet flowers are lush and vibrant, filling the area with bright colors and fresh fragrances. The revived gardens not only reflect favorable weather conditions but also the resilience and determination of local growers.

Visitors pick out flowers at the garden in Duong No Ward. Photo: VNA

These days, the flower fields are bustling with activity as traders visit to place orders and farmers prepare for peak sales. For many households, the Tet flower season is the most important time of the year, providing a vital source of income.

Beyond economic value, the blooming gardens help restore the festive atmosphere of spring, signaling renewal and hope as Hue welcomes the Lunar New Year.