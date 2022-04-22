Seeing Vietnam through rice paintings

According to Van, the rice used to make a painting is a long and firm grain variety. Van herself has roasted rice that helps her create rice grains of different colors. These colors are made to follow the idea of each painting. For example, a batch of regular roasted rice creates a yellowish white hue while a dark brown batch needs to be roasted for five to six hours.

It takes one to three days to finish a painting. Van sketches her idea on a wooden board, applies glue and arranges the roasted rice grains according to the sketch. Depending on the theme of each painting, she places each grain following the selected colors on the board. The painting is then dried and coated with glossy paint and termite repellent.

Monthly, Van’s workshop makes 170 to 200 rice paintings in various sizes which reflect countryside landscapes such as rice fields, banyan trees, wharves, and famous relics in Hanoi like Sword Lake, the Temple of Literature and One Pillar Pagoda as well as calligraphy.

“My pieces have been bought as presents for foreigners. I would like to contribute to promoting the images and beauty of the Vietnamese culture in general and Hanoi in particular to more international friends and localities,” Van said.