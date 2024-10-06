Art Installation for the Protection of Sea Turtles

Over 1,000 ceramic sea turtles are on display at the "Phieu" (drifting) exhibition by artist Cao Thanh Tha with the aim of delivering a poignant message about the importance of protecting the marine environment and sea turtles.

The "Phieu" exhibition brings together 1,001 handcrafted ceramic sea turtles. .

With the support of IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Vietnam and the Born to Be Wild Project, the "Phieu" exhibition brings together 1,001 handcrafted ceramic sea turtles, each telling the story of their journey from birth, survival, and eventual return to the same shores to lay eggs and create new life.

This number is a record that no artist has previously achieved. However, the choice of 1,001 is not just for setting a record but is deeply rooted in the fact that only 1/1,000 sea turtles survive, highlighting the alarming threat of extinction faced by this species, as listed in the IUCN Red List.

The unique sea turtles are impressively arranged in the artwork "Ocean Current."

The artworks are displayed in six thematic clusters, including “Beautiful Ocean”, “Real Space”, “Future”, “Ocean Current”, “Undercurrent”, and "Return". Additionally, the exhibition offers interactive activities, allowing visitors to learn more about the value and conservation of sea turtles.

Each ceramic sea turtle is handcrafted with unique shapes and sizes, representing the adventurous journey of sea turtles in the ocean. The exhibition also features paintings depicting the life of sea turtles, helping viewers understand the dangers these creatures face.

Tha said that these installations describe the sea turtles' remarkable journey from birth, beginning their days of drifting along the currents and floating on the open sea, until their return to their birthplace.

She added, "Through this exhibition, I hope to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting the marine environment and sea turtles. Each ceramic turtle serves as a reminder of our responsibility to preserve the beauty of nature".

Artist Cao Thanh Tha has participated in a variety of art projects across Vietnam’s coastal regions, including: The 2018 art camp at Bai Tu Long Bay, Quang Ninh, creating artworks from waste materials and styrofoam buoys.

The "Floating Ocean on Land" project in 2019, utilizing various waste materials at the Hòn Cau Island Conservation Area in Binh Thuan.

The 2020 "Ocean" project at Ana Marina’s pedestrian street in Nha Trang, featuring decorations made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly materials.

The 2021 project on sea turtle conservation and art creation at Con Dao.

The 2022 sea turtle conservation and waste-to-art project at Hon Cau Island.

Story: Cong Dat Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



