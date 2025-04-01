Thuy Huong & Her Lotus Flower Collection

01/04/2025

The lotus has been a constant presence in Thuy Huong's life and art, appearing in her paintings throughout her journey from Hanoi National University of Education to her current role as an educator..

Huong, who holds a degree in Fine Arts Education from the University of Education and a master’s in educational management, has many years of teaching experience at the Faculty of Fine Arts Education at the Hanoi College of Fine Arts. Despite her current responsibilities as Principal of Linh Nam Elementary School (Hanoi), Huong continues to dedicate significant time to painting.

The "Journey of Living and Loving - 2024" exhibition of teacher Thuy Huong attracts a large audience who love fine arts.

In her painting exhibition "The Journey of Living and Loving - 2024" held at the Ngo Quyen Art Exhibition Center (Hanoi), the most attractive highlight for viewers are the works with the theme of lotuses.

Huong said, “I started painting lotuses in 2018, and 2019 was my most productive year. Each lotus painting tells a story, captures a moment, or preserves a memory. People have described my work as childlike, youthful, or vibrant. Personally, I am drawn to vibrant, clear colors, using three main tones - warm, cool, and neutral – to represent the past, present, and future of all life on Earth".



Thuy Huong's lotus paintings are associated with Vietnam's architectural heritage.

It is difficult to fully describe the emotions when viewing Huong's paintings, because there are colors full of energy and warmth that this painter and educator has devoted her heart and soul to.

What makes her lotus paintings special is their connection to Vietnamese heritage, nature, and people. Through the eyes of an educator, Huong's works, rich in yellows, purples, and whites, intertwine the lotus with animals, nature, and the universal themes of life, heaven, and earth. These elements blend together, creating a profound and moving exploration of human existence, "Living and Loving".