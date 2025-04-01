Thuy Huong & Her Lotus Flower Collection
The lotus has been a constant presence in Thuy Huong's life and art, appearing in her paintings throughout her journey from Hanoi National University of Education to her current role as an educator..
Huong, who holds a degree in Fine Arts Education from the University of Education and a master’s in educational management, has many years of teaching experience at the Faculty of Fine Arts Education at the Hanoi College of Fine Arts. Despite her current responsibilities as Principal of Linh Nam Elementary School (Hanoi), Huong continues to dedicate significant time to painting.
In her painting exhibition "The Journey of Living and Loving - 2024" held at the Ngo Quyen Art Exhibition Center (Hanoi), the most attractive highlight for viewers are the works with the theme of lotuses.
Huong said, “I started painting lotuses in 2018, and 2019 was my most productive year. Each lotus painting tells a story, captures a moment, or preserves a memory. People have described my work as childlike, youthful, or vibrant. Personally, I am drawn to vibrant, clear colors, using three main tones - warm, cool, and neutral – to represent the past, present, and future of all life on Earth".
It is difficult to fully describe the emotions when viewing Huong's paintings, because there are colors full of energy and warmth that this painter and educator has devoted her heart and soul to.
What makes her lotus paintings special is their connection to Vietnamese heritage, nature, and people. Through the eyes of an educator, Huong's works, rich in yellows, purples, and whites, intertwine the lotus with animals, nature, and the universal themes of life, heaven, and earth. These elements blend together, creating a profound and moving exploration of human existence, "Living and Loving".
Stella Ciorra, President of the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), shared her impressions of Huong's work. "I love the lotus, and I am fascinated by Huong's peaceful interpretations of it. Her paintings also include some animals familiar to everyday life, alongside iconic Vietnamese landmarks like The Huc Pagoda, Co Loa Citadel, and the Trang Tien Bridge in Hue – places that I have visited. I find her art both simple and deeply moving, conveying a profound love for nature, country, and life itself, all imbued with a strong sense of gratitude".
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh