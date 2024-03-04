“Bong roi” a New Look in Vietnamese Theater

04/03/2024

"Bong roi" (Shadow of the Puppets) is a theatrical performance crafted in a contemporary and impressive style. The play encapsulates a narrative that appears personal and secretive, yet its message resonates broadly, conveying the aspiration for authentic living and the right to choose one's own happiness for everyone.

Before being selected by the Vietnam National Drama Theater, Vu Hoang Hoa's script "Bong roi" was one of the five scripts nominated for the Patrick White Award 2023, an annual award for scripts organized by the Sydney Theatre Company in Australia. "Bong roi" secured the second position in the results, and the experts on the council of the Sydney Theatre Company highly praised its quality.

Thanks to the talent of the author Vu Hoang Hoa and director, Meritorious Artist Ta Tuan Minh, the deep-seated secrets within each individual have been skillfully dissected and revealed through the play “Bong roi”. Through the masterful combination of puppetry and shadow effects, the performance has broken traditional theatrical rules, depicting the struggles within each person on the journey to "being true to oneself".

The play “Bong roi“ brings a contemporary idea, breaking traditional theatrical norms, and delivers it to the audience at the Vietnam National Drama Theatre.



The play features a distinctive narrative style with a contemporary flair, breaking away from traditional theatrical conventions. Throughout the nearly 120 minutes, the production guides the audience in a captivating manner, leading them through breath-taking moments of tension and poignancy, ultimately culminating in moments of revelation and smiles as individuals discover themselves.

Various stage techniques are employed, ensuring that the audience remains engaged, allowing them to both enjoy and delve into the characters' psyches. The inner thoughts of the characters are not only concealed through theatrical art but also revealed through the remarkable performances of the puppets and their puppeteers. The presence of the puppets in the performance becomes apparent when the characters find it difficult or impossible to express themselves verbally. These puppets symbolize the inner selves of the main characters as they navigate tumultuous internal struggles. The puppets become more real than the individuals when they dare to live authentically, to express anger, frustration, to vent, to curse, and to dream boldly.

From the play, viewers can discern that within each of us, there always exists a hidden corner, a deep-seated secret tucked away in the recesses of the mind. This could be the wounds, mistakes, or human desires conflicting with commonly held beliefs and ideas. It represents the fierce battles that take place on the fragile border between consciousness and the subconscious. It is the battle to live authentically.

According to the author Vu Hoang Hoa, the script was written as an experimental piece, quite complex with up to 26 scenes and a deliberate disruption of both spatial and temporal sequences. It's like a game in which the author wants to arrange different spaces and times side by side, guiding the characters to transition seamlessly from dream spaces to spaces of contemplation and finally to reality.

The collaboration between Vu Hoang Hoa and director Ta Tuan Minh, and the outstanding cast of the Vietnam National Drama Theatre has brought about a theatrical experience full of contemporary essence, breaking away from all the norms of traditional theatre.

The play has received praise from the audience for both its content and the performances of the entire cast and crew.

By Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi