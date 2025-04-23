Arts
50 Years of Flower Seasons
A special solo exhibition titled “50 Years of Flower Seasons” by renowned photographer Tran The Phong, one of Vietnam’s leading figures in photography, has just opened as a tribute to the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City over the past half-century.
Featuring more than 50 carefully selected photographs, Phong takes viewers on a captivating journey through vibrant flower markets, boats overflowing with spring blossoms in the Mekong Delta, and streets adorned with yellow apricot blossoms, an iconic symbol of spring in southern Vietnam. Each photograph not only tells a story of cherished memories and traditions but also presents a fresh perspective on a rapidly modernizing city that remains deeply rooted in its cultural identity.
Tran The Phong has always been dedicated to capturing and celebrating the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City. His deep love for this city shines through in his humanistic approach, his talent for capturing everyday life in its most authentic moments, and the cultural and historical depth embedded in each of his works.
“This exhibition is my tribute to Ho Chi Minh City - a place filled with memories and emotions over 50 vibrant spring seasons. I hope each photograph evokes pride and a deep love for our homeland," Phong said.