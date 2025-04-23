A special solo exhibition titled “50 Years of Flower Seasons” by renowned photographer Tran The Phong, one of Vietnam’s leading figures in photography, has just opened as a tribute to the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City over the past half-century.

The exhibition "50 Years of Flower Seasons" takes place at the Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival (Tao Dan Park – 55C Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City).

Visitors enjoy viewing a work of the photographer.

Foreign visitors are interested in the photographs by photographer Tran The Phong at the exhibition.

A corner of the exhibition space.

Featuring more than 50 carefully selected photographs, Phong takes viewers on a captivating journey through vibrant flower markets, boats overflowing with spring blossoms in the Mekong Delta, and streets adorned with yellow apricot blossoms, an iconic symbol of spring in southern Vietnam. Each photograph not only tells a story of cherished memories and traditions but also presents a fresh perspective on a rapidly modernizing city that remains deeply rooted in its cultural identity.

“Sharing the Joy”.

“Ben Thanh Market in Spring”.

“The Sweetness of Vietnamese Tet”.

“Capturing the Essence of Spring”.

“Spring of the Soldiers”.

“The Charm of Spring”.

Tran The Phong has always been dedicated to capturing and celebrating the beauty of Ho Chi Minh City. His deep love for this city shines through in his humanistic approach, his talent for capturing everyday life in its most authentic moments, and the cultural and historical depth embedded in each of his works.

“This exhibition is my tribute to Ho Chi Minh City - a place filled with memories and emotions over 50 vibrant spring seasons. I hope each photograph evokes pride and a deep love for our homeland," Phong said.



