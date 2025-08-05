Art from Glass Shards

05/08/2025

What began as an initiative to create recycled playgrounds for children has blossomed into the "Green Journey" project. Initiated by Bui Manh Hung and Le Hoai Nam, this endeavor transforms discarded glass bottles into compelling art, opening a novel path for sustainable artistic expression in Vietnam while championing environmental protection.

Le Hoai Nam, co-founder of the "Green Journey" project.

Le Hoai Nam, co-founder of the "Green Journey" project, said that its precursor was a social enterprise focused on building recycled playgrounds for children. Initially, the recycled playground team processed and reused various materials such as plastic, tires, rubber, and glass. Among these, glass proved particularly challenging to recycle and was often overlooked, despite the vast quantities discarded into the environment and the potential pollution risks due to its sharp fragments.

Le Hoai Nam reviews design sketches for the project, created by art and architecture students.

"The turning point came when the team began experimenting with recycling bottle shards into vases. During the bottle-cutting process, many glass fragments were created, and we realized that if these were discarded, they would pose a real danger. We started trying to make mosaics from glass and found that it not only had aesthetic value but could also open up a sustainable development direction. From there, the idea of making art from glass was born," Nam recounted.

The "Green Journey" project officially launched in July 2024, and unveiled its first products just three months later in October. These artworks were showcased at an environmental fair organized by European embassies in Vietnam. The overwhelmingly positive reception from the community and partners became the driving force for the team to develop a model for mass-producing glass art.

The finished products are used for decoration or as gifts, giving glass a more meaningful lifecycle.

The artworks are placed in a sealed curtain chamber to protect them from insects and dust.

With a desire to spread environmental awareness and foster sustainable development within the community, Le Hoai Nam strives to create innovative recycling ideas.

A display area at Le Hoai Nam's recycled glass art workshop.

In addition to production, the "Green Journey" project actively hosts workshops at various locations such as Cat Linh Station, FPT University, British University Vietnam, and residential areas. Hands-on activities like glass art creations not only help participants understand the creative process but also raise environmental awareness./.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh