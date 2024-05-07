"Dien Bien Beckons" Honoring the Revolutionary Heroism

The play "Dien Bien Beckons" stands as a stirring epic of revolutionary heroism, vividly re-enacting the Dien Bien Phu Campaign which "resounded throughout the five continents and shocked the global”. It extols the indomitable courage and resilience of the Vietnamese army and people, while simultaneously embodying the nation's unwavering pride and indomitable will to defend its homeland.

The image of the soldiers capturing the top of Hill A1 with the national flag flying high. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



The script of the play, directed by People's Artist Le Hung, was adapted from the memoir on armed forces and revolutionary warfare by Assoc. Prof Nguyen Tat Thang. For the past two months, the dedicated artists and dancers of the Military Drama Theater tirelessly practiced day and night, infusing this production with exceptional artistic merit, ensuring its timely debut in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

"Dien Bien Beckons" depicts a slice of life of Nguyen Thi Phong Lan, a female conscripted labourer and a paramedic. The opening scene of the play unfolds in the village of Te (a village occupied and controlled by the French army before 1954) when military units and conscripted laborers heading to Dien Bien are guided and assisted by locals, especially young people like Vinh, Long, and Lan, to evade enemy pursuit.

Leaving his village of Te, Long embraced the revolutionary cause, joining the Dien Bien Phu Campaign with a promise to reunite and marry Lan on the victorious soil of Dien Bien. After tending to the affairs of her family and Long's, Lan embarked on a perilous journey, traversing forests, mountains, and rivers to join the throngs of conscripted labourer marching towards Dien Bien.

For nearly two months, Lan alternates between participating in the transport team and serving medical missions in military medical stations. Along the way to Dien Bien, Lan encounters and witnesses people tirelessly contributing their strength to the struggle for national liberation until victory.

In the annals of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, a chapter of extraordinary heroism unfolded, etched in the unwavering dedication of women guerrillas from across the nation whose shoulder burdened with the weight of rice and provisions. Undeterred by the perils that lay before them - the relentless barrage of enemy bombs and bullets - these unsung heroines traverse treacherous terrain and their voices echoing with spirited chants, songs, and laughter, a symphony of resilience and unwavering resolve that reverberated throughout the arduous journey.

The play vividly portrays a scorching Dien Bien Phu during the final moments of the battle. The meticulous authenticity of the set design, coupled with the intricate and impactful sound effects of gunfire and booming artillery, evoke a powerful emotional response from the audience. With their captivating and heartfelt performances, the actors of "Dien Bien Beckons" transport the audience to a realm of vivid memories. The play's poignant conclusion, marked by the heroic sacrifice of Lan who braved all perils to fulfill her mission, simultaneously painted a picture of a brighter future for the nation. Moreover, the production delivered a profound message of humanity to the viewers: despite the myriad hardships and obstacles one may encounter, the enduring spirit of human compassion and the healing power of love will prevail.

Following its successful premiere in Hanoi, the theater plans to bring "Dien Bien Beckons" to audiences across the country, serving both military personnel and civilians./.

By Cong Dat/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh