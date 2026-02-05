Securing Agricultural and Food Supplies for Tet

The agricultural sector of Can Tho City is actively organizing production and preparing abundant, diversified supplies of agricultural products and food to meet rising consumer demand during Tet (the Lunar New Year 2026), while ensuring food safety.

Across production facilities and cooperatives, activity has intensified as businesses rush to fulfill Tet orders. At Ky Nhu Cooperative in Thanh Hoa commune, which owns 11 OCOP products rated four to five stars, output of processed snakehead fish products is expected to reach 70–80 tons, up 10–20% from the same period last year.



According to Nguyen Kim Thuy, director of the cooperative, alongside core products such as fish cakes and deboned snakehead fish, seasoned fish cake products have posted breakthrough growth of 40–50% after flavor adjustments to better suit consumers in both southern and northern Vietnam. In particular, bitter melon stuffed with snakehead fish cake has become a popular Tet item due to its convenience and symbolic meaning of “leaving hardship behind to welcome good fortune.” The cooperative’s products are now widely distributed through supermarket chains, clean food stores and catering service outlets nationwide.

Soursop, a popular Tet fruit associated with wishes for good fortune and prosperity. Photo: Thu Hien/VNA



In contrast, the Tet flower market is facing mounting concerns. Can Tho farmers have planted more than two million pots of flowers for the holiday, but purchasing demand remains sluggish. At Tan Long A Ornamental Flower Cooperative in Phong Dien, orders from traders have reached only about 20 percent, far below the 50–60% recorded at the same time last year, despite flowers blooming well and on schedule.

Meanwhile, mango growers are seeing favorable price signals despite lower output. Prolonged rainfall reduced fruit-setting rates, cutting Tet mango production to 10–20 tons, down sharply from last year. However, farm-gate prices for Hoa Loc mangoes have surged to 40,000–60,000 dong/kg, while Taiwanese mango prices have doubled.

According to growers, mango prices are expected to rise sharply ahead of Tet due to limited supply and stronger demand. Photo: Thu Hien/VNA

According to the city’s agriculture sector, total fruit output for Tet is estimated at 50,000 tons, while supplies of meat and eggs are expected to largely meet holiday demand. Authorities are strengthening inspections and quarantine controls to ensure food safety during the Tet season.