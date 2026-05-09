Sa Dec – A Thriving City Along the Sa Giang River

The century-old Sa Dec Flower Village. Photo: VNA

Fifty-one years ago, together with other localities across Dong Thap province, Sa Dec was completely liberated, opening a new chapter of peace, reconstruction, and development after decades of war. In the early days following national reunification, the city faced numerous hardships. Infrastructure was limited, the economy was largely agricultural, and the lives of local residents remained difficult. Yet, with determination and resilience, the Party organization, authorities, and people of Sa Dec steadily rebuilt their homeland.

Over the decades, Sa Dec has transformed remarkably from a quiet riverside town into one of the most dynamic urban centers in the Mekong Delta. Benefiting from its strategic location along the Sa Giang River, the city has developed trade, services, tourism, and high-value agriculture while preserving its unique cultural identity.

The Sa Dec Industrial Park attracts many investors. Photo: VNA

N7 Road has recently been completed and put into operation, contributing to the development of the ornamental plant industry and tourism in Sa Dec. Photo: VNA

Sat Quay Bridge spans the Sa Giang River. Photo: VNA

Sa Dec is widely known nationwide for its centuries-old flower village, one of the largest ornamental flower production areas in southern Vietnam. Every year, millions of flower pots are supplied to markets across the country, contributing significantly to the local economy and attracting large numbers of visitors. Traditional crafts, riverside commerce, and culinary culture also continue to enrich the city’s identity.

In recent years, Sa Dec has invested heavily in urban infrastructure, transportation, environmental improvement, and public services. Roads have been expanded, riverside landscapes upgraded, and living standards steadily improved. The city has successfully fulfilled its new rural development goals, reflecting comprehensive progress in both urban and rural areas.

A corner of Sa Dec in Dong Thap. Photo: VNA Sa Dec is well known for its rice-based processed products. Photo: VNA

Today, Sa Dec is officially recognized as a Grade-II city, marking an important milestone in its development journey. Modern yet still deeply connected to the rhythms of the river and traditional culture, Sa Dec continues to rise as a vibrant city along the Sa Giang River, contributing to the sustainable development of Dong Thap province and the Mekong Delta region.