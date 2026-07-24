PM Attends Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to Revolution

Vietnamese Heroic Mothers attend the 2026 National Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to the Revolution. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended and addressed the 2026 National Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to the Revolution in Hanoi on July 23, 2026 on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

At the event, he also launched a nationwide campaign to further enhance care for people with meritorious services to the revolution in preparation for the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets and extends his regards to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers attending the 2026 National Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to the Revolution. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and delegates attend the 2026 National Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to the Revolution. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers remarks at the 2026 National Conference Honouring People with Meritorious Services to the Revolution. Photo: VNA