The Engineer Who Introduces Vietnamese Rice to the World

20/06/2026

From the saline fields in the Mekong Delta, engineer Ho Quang Cua has spent more than four decades developing quality rice varieties. His most notable achievement, ST25, has been named the World’s Best Rice, symbolizing Vietnamese agriculture’s new direction that emphasizes quality, innovation, and sustainable farming.

From Saline Fields to Global Recognition

At a time when many farming regions focus mainly on increasing output, Cua and his colleagues persistently pursued a different goal: raising the value of Vietnamese rice. Over the years, varieties of ST rice, named after Soc Trang Province, were developed through hundreds of crossbreeding experiments and crops of testing and refinement.

Engineer Ho Quang Cua in April 2026. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Ho Quang Cua (right) and a colleague monitor and record the growth of ST rice varieties in an experimental field in Soc Trang Province. Photo: Files

After more than two decades of research, ST25 emerged as the team’s most significant achievement. The variety is known for its long white grains, soft texture, and naturally fragrant aroma. More importantly, it is well adapted to the saline conditions of the Mekong Delta.

In 2019, ST25 was named the World’s Best Rice, marking a milestone for Vietnam’s rice industry. The rice variety continued to gain international recognition by winning the same title again in 2023 and 2025. These achievements reflected a new direction of Vietnamese agriculture, shifting from competing in volume to creating greater value through quality, identity, and innovation.

A defining feature of Cua’s research is his close connection to farmers. Rather than sticking to laboratories, he regularly visits rice farms, monitors crop conditions, and works directly with growers on cultivation methods. For him, a rice variety is only successful when it helps improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Building Trust for Sustainable Agriculture

In early 2024, the safe rice farming model developed by Ho Quang Cua expanded rapidly across the Mekong Delta. Beginning with a 500-ha field in Nga Nam, the growing region has since expanded to around 3,000ha in various localities, involving nearly 2,000 farming households. Each year, the region supplies about 18,000 tons of safe rice to the market.

The radiant joy of the “father” of ST25 rice beside golden ripening rice fields. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

With more than 40 years working closely with farmers, engineer Ho Quang Cua is one of the leading figures in modern Vietnamese agriculture who has spent most of his life in Mekong Delta rice fields, developing new varieties and finding solutions to the challenges of rice farming.



The joy of the “father” of ST25 rice and Mekong Delta farmers on a ripened rice field. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

The joy of the “father” of ST25 rice and Mekong Delta farmers on a ripened rice field. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Production shows that ST25 maintains a stable yield of around six tons per hectare while selling for 2,000 - 3,000 dong per kilogram more than ordinary rice. Apart from raising farmers’ incomes, the model helps cut production costs, improve soil quality, and reduce the use of chemicals in farming.

“Farming transformation cannot be applied rigidly. I prefer a flexible approach, building trust with farmers through field visits, direct conversations, and gradual technical transfer,” Cua said.

Behind the brand of the world’s best rice is the lifelong dedication of the veteran engineer. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Packaging rice at a Soc Trang-based mill producing authentic ST25 rice under the “Ong Cua Rice” brand. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Packaging rice at a Soc Trang-based mill producing authentic ST25 rice under the “Ong Cua Rice” brand. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Following its success on the global stage, ST25 has entered a new phase of building brand and securing a firm market foothold. Cua has built the trademark “Ong Cua ST25 Rice,” which is now protected in foreign markets. For him, consistent quality remains the best way to gain consumer trust.

A representative of the World’s Best Rice competition presents the trophy for the ST25 rice variety to Ho Quang Cua and his team. Photo: Files

Now in his 70s, Cua still spends much of his time in the fields. His journey reflects the power of applied science and the dedication to bring the flavor of Vietnam to tables around the world.

Story: Le Minh Photos: Le Minh/VNP & Files