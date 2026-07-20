The Guardian of Ho Chi Minh City’s History

20/07/2026

At the age of 106, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu continues his daily work of chronicling the history of the Gia Dinh - Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City region. His eight-decade academic career has yielded nearly 60 invaluable works on Vietnamese culture, history and geography, significantly enriching the knowledge of this dynamic, forwardlooking city.

A portrait of researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu, who is currently 106 years old. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Born in 1920 in Hoa Quan Commune, Nghe An Province, researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu chose Ho Chi Minh City as his home after many years dedicated to scholarly work. Here, he has relentlessly pursued his journey of uncovering the history and culture of the south. In his 106th year, Tu still inspires admiration for his sharp mind, enduring work ethic and passion for research. In his modest home, he spends 8 to 10 hours a day working on a computer to study, edit manuscripts, and finalize new projects.

Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu continues to work tirelessly, producing deeply researched volumes on the history of the Gia Dinh - Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City region. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

"There is so much I want to do, and so many materials that need to be systematized to pass down to the next generation," Tu said. He is advancing his research on toponymy, administrative boundaries and the formation and development of regions, especially the south - a region profoundly linked to the history of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

One of his outstanding books is the two-volume opus "Gia Dinh - Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City: Long Miles of History" (1698 - 2020), which was awarded the prestigious A prize at the 7th National Book Awards in 2024. This is the culmination of more than two decades of rigorous research, originating from an idea he had in 1998 at Saigon's 300th anniversary.

For years, Tu has spent countless hours frequenting libraries and archives to look for primary sources. The meticulous notes filling more than ten densely handwritten notebooks became an invaluable foundation for him to systematically reconstruct the three-century historical trajectory of the Gia Dinh - Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City region.

At 106, Tu remains exceptionally sharp, operating his computer with practiced ease. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Beyond his role as a historian, Tu has directly shaped the cultural landscape of the city. In 1996, as a Standing Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Street Naming and Renaming Council, he proposed the naming of two scenic routes running along the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal as Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. These meaningful names deliver a message of the national maritime sovereignty within the city's urban fabric.



Researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu receives Prize A at the 7th National Book Awards ceremony in 2024. Photo: Files

In recognition of his enduring dedication to national historiography, the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences awarded Nguyen Dinh Tu the commemorative medal "For the Cause of Vietnamese History" in 2017. Earlier, his monumental “Dictionary of the Administrative Historical Toponymy of the South” was honored with an award from the Vietnam Publishing Association. Tu remains a staunch advocate for lifelong learning. "Knowledge is cultivated through books, work, and life itself," he reflects. "It is precisely this mindset that has sustained my 80 years of creative work to pass down to generations to come."

Nguyen Dinh Tu has made quiet contributions to Ho Chi Minh City in its 50 years of development with his unceasing efforts to safeguard the city’s memories, history and cultural identity./.

Story: Thong Hai

Photos: Thong Hai/VNP, VNA & Files