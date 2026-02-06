OCOP, green products take centre stage at Glorious Spring Fair 2026

Amid rising demand for the promotion and consumption of agricultural products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, and green and sustainable goods, particularly for gift-giving during the Lunar New Year 2026 (Year of the Horse), the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE)’s initiative to host the “Vietnamese Agricultural Products – Spreading the Colours of Spring” zone at the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is of great practical significance, an official has said.

Consumers are interested in Le Gia fish sauce, an OCOP brand of the central province of Thanh Hoa. Photo: VNA

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Hoang Van Du, deputy director of the MAE’s Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade), said the zone is not merely a space for displaying and introducing products, but also reflects the ministry’s role in state management, coordination, and market orientation in the development of agricultural and food products, OCOP items, and the green consumption economy.

Consumers are interested in OCOP products of the central province of Nghe An. Photo: VNA

Through this platform, the agriculture and environment sector has a unified space to showcase achievements and exemplary models, connect enterprises and cooperatives with the market, and spread messages on green agriculture, sustainable consumption, and environmental responsibility to the public as well as domestic and international partners.



Spanning around 300 booths, the zone brings together enterprises and cooperatives operating in agriculture, agro-forestry processing, and environmental products and services, alongside artisans and representatives of traditional craft villages.





OCOP items attract consumers in the Spring Fair. Photo: VNA

Consumers and partners visiting the zone can access a wide range of agricultural produce, regional specialties, OCOP items, products bearing Vietnamese geographical indications, and green, safe, and traceable goods, along with processed items and handicrafts designed as Lunar New Year gifts. More importantly, the zone creates favourable conditions for enterprises, cooperatives, and OCOP stakeholders to directly engage with consumers, distributors, and partners, thereby promoting the signing of contracts and commercial cooperation agreements. It also offers producers an opportunity to better grasp emerging consumption trends, particularly those related to green, safe, and environmentally responsible products, enabling them to adjust production and business strategies in line with market demand.



Regarding future trade promotion orientations, Du said practical experience from trade fairs has shown the need for agricultural trade promotion activities to become more professional, sustainable, and closely linked with digital transformation. The agriculture and environment sector will continue to step up trade promotion activities associated with value chains, ensuring seamless connections from production and processing to circulation, distribution, and consumption, especially during peak periods such as Tet holiday.





Consumers are interested in Ede coffee (or Edecafe), a premium OCOP brand of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. Photo: VNA

Another important orientation is to strengthen inter-sectoral coordination, particularly among the MAE, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and localities, to implement national trade promotion programmes in a synchronous and effective manner. This cooperation not only supports domestic consumption of agricultural products but also lays the groundwork for exports by improving quality, standards, traceability, and information transparency, he added.



Since the beginning of this year, under the National Trade Promotion Programme, Agritrade has organised a delegation of 30 leading food and beverage processing enterprises to participate in Gulfood Dubai 2026. The Vietnam pavilion stood out with impressive displays, featuring products with strong export potential such as pepper, cashew nuts, rice, seafood, processed and canned fruits, and tea.



Du said that in the long term, agricultural trade promotion is identified not only as a means of boosting consumption but also as a tool to build the Vietnam agricultural brand and promote an image of modern, green, and environmentally responsible agriculture, contributing to sustainable growth and new rural development./.