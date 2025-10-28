Vietnam’s Tra Fish - A Local Catch with a Global Reach

After nearly three decades of growth, the tra fish has become one of Vietnam’s flagship seafood exports. Today it is served at dining tables in more than 140 countries and territories. It is a versatile tra fish that not only drives export revenues but also elevates the reputation of Vietnamese seafood on the global stage.

In Vietnam, tra fish farming is concentrated primarily in the Mekong Delta provinces. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Broodstock tra fish prepared for spawning tanks. Photo: Minh Quoc/VNP

From consumers in China, the United States, and Brazil to households across the EU and ASEAN, more people are discovering and choosing Vietnamese tra fish, not only for its affordable price, but also for its consistent quality, culinary versatility, and the industry’s commitment to sustainability. Today, the tra fish has become a familiar dish around the world, carrying the flavors of Vietnam to global tables with pride and staying power.

The journey began in 1997, when exports totaled just 1.7 million US dollars with a modest 425tons, shipped mainly to nearby markets such as China and Singapore. Despite those humble beginnings, the tra fish quickly made its mark with its white, flavorful meat, ease of preparation, and competitive price, hailed as a “fresh breeze” for Vietnam’s seafood industry.

Can Tho is a leading hub for tra fish exports. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Processing tra fish products at Nha Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company – Can Tho. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Tra fish fillets ready for freezing. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

According to economists, despite global geopolitical and trade uncertainties, the Vietnamese tra fish has held its place as a flagship seafood export with strong international competitiveness. Accounting for roughly 50% of global tra fish production, Vietnam sits at the heart of the world’s whitefish supply chain.



Riding that momentum, the industry quickly shifted from small household ponds to large-scale, professional farming. Cultivated areas soon expanded to more than 5,000ha, while export value surged. Between 2002 and 2006, tra fish exports totaled nearly 1.5 billion US dollars; by 2007–2011, the figure had soared to seven billion US dollars, with output surpassing 2.9 million tonnes, a milestone that cemented Vietnam’s global competitiveness.

Growth, however, came with challenges. From antidumping tariffs to technical barriers and catfish inspection programs, tra fish exports faced repeated hurdles in major markets. Yet the industry adapted and pushed ahead. In 2022, just after the COVID-19 pandemic, exports hit a record 2.4 billion US dollars. By 2024, despite rising input costs, logistics hurdles, and climate-related impacts, the sector still rebounded strongly with exports of two billion US dollars.





Packing frozen tra fish for export. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Containers loaded with tra fish fillets ready for export. Photo: Kim Phuong/VNP

According to Pham Thi Thu Hong, Secretary-General of the Vietnam Pangasius Association, the country now has more than 100 processing companies, mainly located in An Giang, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and Vinh Long, with annual output exceeding 1.6 million tones. Equipped with modern facilities, these plants meet the stringent standards of demanding markets in Europe and North America.

To Thi Tuong Lan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), noted that the Vietnamese tra fish has now exported to over 140 countries and territories. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, exports brought in more than 1.2 billion US dollars, up 11% year-on-year. China remains the largest market, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total, while CPTPP members such as Canada, Malaysia, and Japan are emerging as new growth engines, boosted by tariff incentives from free trade agreements.

A defining trend shaping the future of Vietnam’s tra fish industry is the shift toward sustainability and higher value-added products. In the first seven months of 2025, exports of processed tra fish reached 30 million US dollars, up 41% from a year earlier, evidence of the sector’s move toward more processing in line with modern consumer demand. At the same time, producers are working to cut emissions, use inputs more efficiently, control disease, protect water resources, and ensure full traceability, essential requirements for entering markets with strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards.

Story: Son Nghia Photo: VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



