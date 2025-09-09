Sokfarm - A Story of “Happy farming”

In Vietnam's rapidly changing agricultural landscape, amidst the challenges of climate change and fierce global competition, Sokfarm stands out as more than just a business. it is a symbol of resilience, innovation, and a deep-rooted love for local values. With a bold yet heartfelt mission, Sokfarm aims to create a model of "happy farming" while promoting agricultural products to the world.



Tra Vinh (present-day Vinh Long Province), with over 25,000ha of coconut trees, is the second largest coconut-growing region in Vietnam. However, in 2018, coconut prices plummeted, and the growing saltwater intrusion increasingly threatened farmers' livelihoods witnessing the hardship by the locals, Thach Thi Chal Thi and her husband, both master's degree holders in Food Technology and Electrical Engineering, decided to leave their life in Ho Chi Minh City and return to their hometown to start a business.







Tra Vinh (Vinh Long Province present-day) is Vietnam’s second-largest coconut-growing region.

Their goal was to help the local Khmer community by reviving the traditional but nearly forgotten practice of harvesting coconut flower nectar. Despite initial skepticism, Chal Thi persisted. After six months of unsuccessful trials, she refined a technique of massaging the coconut flowers to extract the nectar. A year later, the method was perfected. Through this innovative approach, harvesting coconut nectar has provided farmers with a stable income, even when the coconuts themselves are affected by saltwater intrusion.



Collecting coconut nectar is an effective adaptation to climate change and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, allowing coconut trees to provide a stable income even when the fruit is affected.

In September 2019, Tra Vinh Farm Co., Ltd. was officially born under the brand name Sokfarm. In Khmer, “Sok” means “happiness” and Sokfarm means “happy farming. True to its name, Sokfarm aims to bring happiness to the farmers tending the trees, factory workers, distribution partners and, at the end, consumers.

Sokfarm is a social enterprise with a strong commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. The company has a three-year ESG strategy and publicly reports on its progress. In 2023, Sokfarm was named one of the top 30 social impact businesses (SIBs) in Vietnam.

Its production process blends traditional wisdom with modern technology. Nectar is harvested manually using a Khmer blossom-massage technique and concentrated under low heat (55°C) using vacuum technology to preserve its natural flavor and nutrients.



Sokfarm’s production line blends tradition and innovation.

Sokfarm products are 100% natural, with no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Today, Sokfarm offers a wide range of products, including organic coconut blossom nectar, organic coconut sugar, coconut vinegar, coconut nectar drinks, cacao nectar snacks, cider, and its standout innovation - coconut nectar soy sauce.

These products appeal to global trends in healthy eating: they are internationally certified organic, low-glycemic (ideal for diabetics, dieters, and athletes), rich in minerals and amino acids, vegan-friendly, and free of gluten, GMOs, or soy. The coconut nectar soy sauce is especially unique, 50-65% lower in sodium than traditional versions, making it a smart alternative for those on low-salt diets or with food allergies.

Sokfarm products are available in both domestic and international markets.

In just a few short years, Sokfarm has expanded into some of the world’s most demanding markets. Its products are now sold in Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, the US, Canada, Lebanon, and Cambodia. In December 2024, nearly one tonne of organic coconut sugar was exported to the US for healthy snack production. In September 2024, Sokfarm also completed its first direct export of coconut nectar to Canada. To boost global brand recognition, Sokfarm actively takes part in major international trade fairs. It has exhibited twice at Biofach - the world’s leading organic trade show in Germany and also participated in THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2025.



Sokfarm’s coconut nectar products have won multiple national and international awards.

These strategic efforts not only open new markets but also position Sokfarm as a global ambassador for Vietnamese agriculture. With annual revenue of over 30 billion dong (1.2 million US dollars), the company aims to become Vietnam’s leading coconut nectar producer and one of the top five globally.

Sokfarm’s dedication has earned its widespread recognition. In 2023, its three flagship products, coconut nectar, coconut sugar, and coconut vinegar, won Great Taste Awards in the UK, often dubbed the “Oscars” of the food world. That same year, its nectar and sugar were also certified as 5-star OCOP national products.



A few of Sokfarm’s standout organic products.

With a vision of becoming a global leader in coconut nectar and achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, Sokfarm is shaping a future where business success and sustainable development go hand in hand.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: Sokfarm’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



