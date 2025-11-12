Oxalis Bringing the World to Vietnam’s Hidden Wonders

12/11/2025

Nestled deep within Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Oxalis Adventure has achieved what once seemed impossible: transforming a remote wilderness into a dream destination for explorers around the globe. Here, visitors can truly touch the untouched - venturing through some of the planet’s most pristine natural wonders, including Son Doong, the world’s largest cave. Oxalis Adventure is the exclusive operator of expeditions to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave. As the exclusive operator of expeditions to Son Doong, Oxalis offers more than an adventure - it delivers a transformative journey that reshapes the way people see nature and humanity. The six-day expedition, the most demanding in Oxalis’s portfolio, welcomes only about 1,000 visitors each year to maintain a “zero environmental impact”. Despite its premium price, nearly 75 million dong (over US 2,800 US dollars) per person, the tour is already fully booked through 2027. Oxalis Adventure sets up camping sites inside En Cave to accommodate visitors during expeditions.

What truly sets Oxalis apart is not just the thrill of exploring majestic caves, but its unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism. The company strictly follows the “Leave No Trace” principle. No permanent structures are built, every piece of equipment brought into the forest must be carried out, and composting toilets are installed at every campsite to protect local water sources. Each year, the caves are closed during the rainy season, giving the fragile ecosystem time to rest and recover.

Travelers enjoy swimming at the entrance of Ba Cave.

From humble beginnings in Quang Tri Province, Oxalis has grown into a symbol of responsible adventure tourism, deeply rooted in conservation and community. Around 95% of its staff are local residents - many who were once loggers now work as guides and guardians of the forest. As Nguyen Chau A, founder and CEO of Oxalis Adventure, explains, “When people have stable incomes, they no longer need to destroy the forest to survive”.

Visitors experience overnight camping inside En Cave, one of the highlights of the Son Doong tour. A group of adventurers crosses a river to enter En Cave.

Beyond cave expeditions, Oxalis has also developed a network of eco-lodges and farmstays, such as Chay Lap Farmstay and Tu Lan Lodge, nestled along the mountain slopes. Tu Lan Lodge, located in Tan Hoa Village, is a climate-resilient accommodation built in an area frequently affected by floods in Quang Tri. Visitors can experience farming activities alongside local residents.

Founder Nguyen Chau A defines Oxalis’s work through three guiding principles: Safety, Conservation, and Community. Safety underpins every expedition, conservation informs all decisions, and community engagement ensures long-term sustainability. Rooted in these values, Oxalis has become more than a tour operator - it is a leader in responsible tourism, presenting Vietnam’s pristine landscapes and the compassion of its people to the world.