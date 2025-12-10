Mr. Muop Taking Loofah Fiber Global

10/12/2025

As the world looks for sustainable solutions, one Vietnamese brand has turned a once-overlooked agricultural byproduct into products of real value. The story of Mr. Muop reflects not only the spirit of green entrepreneurship but also the rising strength of Vietnam’s private sector, which is now recognized as “the most important driver” of the national economy. Mr. Muop, CEO Do Dang Khoa (center, in black) began the brand’s journey in 2017 in Dong Thap Province. Photo: Mr. Muop Reawakening Traditional Values

The journey of Mr. Muop began in 2017 in Dong Thap with an idea from Do Dang Khoa and his two friends, Do Manh Quan and Le Na: to create new eco-friendly products from natural materials while increasing the economic value of agricultural waste, particularly loofah fiber. The inspiration came from the long-standing Vietnamese practice of using dried loofah in one’s daily life.

Khoa built on a strong foundation inherited from Thao Minh Private Enterprise, established in 2005 and now operating as Green Is Gold Co., Ltd. - a company specializing in environmentally friendly handicrafts. After roughly seven years of research and development focused on loofah-based products, the team launched the Mr. Muop brand, giving it a solid edge in supply-chain management and product innovation.

Mr. Muop is recognized as a socially impactful business model thanks to its proactive development of loofah-growing areas and its strong partnerships with local farming households. Photo: Mr. Muop CEO Do Dang Khoa launched the Mr. Muop brand in 2017 in Dong Thap Province. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

From the outset, the brand gained rapid recognition. In 2018, it won second prize at the Dong Thap Province Startup Competition. By 2023, it had taken first place at the National Green Startup Project Competition, outperforming 36 projects from 25 provinces and cities and earning a prize of 150 million dong (6,000 US dollars). Several of the brand’s products have also been certified as 3-star and 4-star OCOP, underscoring their quality and sustainable origins.

Using locally sourced loofah, the brand now offers a diverse range of products: pet toys designed to help clean pets’ teeth and targeted for export markets; dish scrubbers, its top domestic seller; bath items such as loofah sponges and back scrubbers; as well as shoe insoles, dried floral products, and gifts. To ensure quality, the loofah fibers undergo a careful process of cleaning, trimming, molding, stitching, and mold-prevention treatment.

Mr. Muop also serves as a model for positive social impact. The company works directly with farmers to develop a stable raw-material supply, and today about 70% of its loofah comes from 20 partner households, supporting a reliable supply chain while creating sustainable income for local communities.

Mr. Muop has made remarkable strides expanding into international markets, establishing its position as a Vietnamese brand on the global stage. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP Reconnecting People with Nature

Loofah is a familiar, accessible natural material prized for its standout qualities: quick-drying, fully organic, and completely biodegradable within a year. It is durable, water-resistant, heat-resistant, and helps reduce carbon emissions during production.

For Mr. Muop, the value of loofah extends beyond the products themselves. Guided by the philosophy of reconnecting people with nature, the brand aims to create practical, eco-friendly goods while generating new economic value from agricultural byproducts, a vision perfectly aligned with global trends in green business and sustainable entrepreneurship.

As the brand expands, it has achieved several important milestones. Mr. Muop’s products are now available in AEON supermarkets in Japan, a market renowned for its strict quality standards. The company also maintains steady exports to Japan and South Korea, with core items including pet toys, dish scrubbers, and bath accessories. Its presence in demanding markets such as Japan, South Korea, and the United States speaks volumes about the quality and sustainability of its products.

Looking ahead, Mr. Muop plans to strengthen its operations in South Korea and launch direct sales on Amazon, using the global e-commerce platform as a springboard to secure a firm position for Vietnamese loofah products in the international market for sustainable goods.

More than just a startup success story, Mr. Muop is a model of green innovation, where business growth goes hand in hand with social and environmental responsibility. By reviving the value of a traditional agricultural product, the brand is helping Vietnamese goods reach global markets while contributing to a more sustainable future.