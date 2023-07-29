Impressive Worshipping Ritual for Craft Founders in Hue

The traditional worshipping rite for craft founders aims at commemorating the merits of the ancestors who established the traditional crafts of the Vietnamese people as well as praying for prosperous and successful business and production activities.



Right after the worshipping ritual is the procession honoring artisans and traditional craft villages which attracted the participation of the artists and over 350 artisans dressed in vibrant traditional costumes from 69 craft villages and establishments. The procession features the complete representation of guild palanquins, traditional musical groups, gongs and drums, colorful flags, and lion and dragon dances.

The procession starts from Tu Tuong Park to the Quoc Hoc Monument’s stage after crossing Trang Tien bridge and through Tran Hung Dao street, Phu Xuan bridge and Le Loi Street. The event attracted a large number of local residents from the ancient capital of Hue as well as domestic and foreign visitors.

The ritual takes place at Tu Tuong Park near the Perfume River. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The solemn scene of the ritual. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Offering a respectful tribute to the craft founders. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Beating the drum during the ritual ceremony. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The celebrant implements the worshipping ritual. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The festive instrumental team. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The ritual of reading the ceremonial oration. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Artisans offering incense to the craft founders. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Multiple generations of artisans participating in the ceremony. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The flag-bearer leading the procession to honor Vietnamese traditional craft. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The procession passing through Truong Tien Bridge. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The dragon and lion dance troupe creates a festive atmosphere during the procession. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Artisan Phan Thi Thuan from Hanoi, who is known for her technique of weaving silk from lotus fibers at the festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Hue women with colorful kites at the festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Cycle rickshaws carrying the artisans participating in the procession. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP