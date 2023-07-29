Impressive Worshipping Ritual for Craft Founders in Hue

Within the framework of the 2023 Hue Traditional Craft Festival, the worshipping ritual for craft founders and a procession to honor Vietnamese traditional crafts took place at Tu Tuong Park near the Perfume River. This is one of the main programs of the festival which was organized solemnly with typical Hue culture, leaving a profound impression on visitors.
The traditional worshipping rite for craft founders aims at commemorating the merits of the ancestors who established the traditional crafts of the Vietnamese people as well as praying for prosperous and successful business and production activities.
Right after the worshipping ritual is the procession honoring artisans and traditional craft villages which attracted the participation of the artists and over 350 artisans dressed in vibrant traditional costumes from 69 craft villages and establishments. The procession features the complete representation of guild palanquins, traditional musical groups, gongs and drums, colorful flags, and lion and dragon dances.
The procession starts from Tu Tuong Park to the Quoc Hoc Monument’s stage after crossing Trang Tien bridge and through Tran Hung Dao street, Phu Xuan bridge and Le Loi Street. The event attracted a large number of local residents from the ancient capital of Hue as well as domestic and foreign visitors.
The ritual takes place at Tu Tuong Park near the Perfume River. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The solemn scene of the ritual. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
Offering a respectful tribute to the craft founders. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
Beating the drum during the ritual ceremony. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The celebrant implements the worshipping ritual. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The festive instrumental team. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The ritual of reading the ceremonial oration. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Artisans offering incense to the craft founders. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Multiple generations of artisans participating in the ceremony. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
The flag-bearer leading the procession to honor Vietnamese traditional craft. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The procession passing through Truong Tien Bridge. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
The dragon and lion dance troupe creates a festive atmosphere during the procession. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
Artisan Phan Thi Thuan from Hanoi, who is known for her technique of weaving silk from lotus fibers at the festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Hue women with colorful kites at the festival. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
Cycle rickshaws carrying the artisans participating in the procession. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP
Three famous elderly artisans in the traditional craft community of Hue. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP
By Thanh Hoa & Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by NguyenTuoi