The Beauty of the Khmer Sene Dolta Festival

26/02/2025

The Sene Dolta Festival of the Khmer is held annually from the 29th to the 1st of the lunar calendar. This is an important traditional festival for them to commemorate the merits of their ancestors, and to express gratitude to their ancestors who cultivated the land and protected their villages.

Moreover, the Sene Dolta Festival is not only an occasion to show filial piety but also a symbol of solidarity, attachment, and enduring love that the Khmer have cherished for generations.

In the Khmer language, "Sen" means to offer, "Dol" means grandmother, and "Ta" means grandfather. Sene Dolta is a reminder of one's roots and filial piety towards one’s ancestors. The worship rituals take place in a solemn and sacred atmosphere, bringing a sense of peace and depth. The simplicity of each ritual highlights the Khmer’s constant orientation towards their origins.

The Sene Dolta Festival lasts up to half a month, with many spiritual rituals of sacred significance, from offerings to their ancestors, commemorating the deceased, to rituals to send souls to the spiritual world.

On the first day, every household prepares, cleans their houses, wipes the ancestral altar clean, and arranges food, fruits, wine, and tea to invite the spirits of their ancestors to reunite with their descendants. In addition to home offerings, all other important rituals take place at the pagoda. The requiem is the main and most important ritual of the Sene Dolta Festival, taking place on the second day.

On this day, people wear traditional costumes, gathering in large numbers at the Khmer pagoda. After respectfully offering incense to the Buddha altar, they gather around the monks to participate in the requiem, praying for the souls of the deceased to be liberated. In the sacred space, everyone chants sutras, directing their sincere hearts to the Buddha, remembering their ancestors, and together praying for good things. When the requiem ends, people linger under the familiar pagoda roof to chat, share stories about their joys, and sorrows in life. The pagoda is not only a place of prayer, but also a common house, a place to connect the community.

According to ancient traditions, on the last day of the festival, there was a ritual of releasing banana leaf boats into the river to send their ancestors to the eternal world. However, nowadays, the Sene Dolta ceremony has become simpler, so this boat-releasing ritual is no longer performed by many people.

Although life has undergone many changes, the Sene Dolta Festival remains an indispensable part of the spiritual life of the Khmer. This is not only an opportunity to express filial piety but also an opportunity for the younger generation to understand and learn valuable cultural values, spreading the spirit of solidarity and love in the community./.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh











