The “Colors of Hat Boi” Seen through Nguyen Hong Nga’s Lens

17/02/2025

In November 2024, photographer Nguyen Hong Nga presented 65 photographs in her exhibition “Colors of Hat Boi” in Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition aimed to bring the traditional Vietnamese opera, Hat Boi, closer to the community, especially the younger generation, while celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s reunification (1975 - 2025). This marked the 7th solo exhibition in the artist's career, showcasing her impressive journey in artistic photography.

Hat Boi (also known as Hat Bo or Tuong) is a unique traditional folk theater form that has existed in Vietnam for centuries. It is often performed during temple festivals, village ceremonies, or harvest prayers in coastal fishing villages. Hat Boi is known for its stylized, exaggerated acting, emphasizing character visuals and dramatic gestures. Its essence lies in its costumes, makeup, and staging techniques, portraying themes such as love for the homeland, moral lessons from the past and historical events or figures.

Nguyen Hong Nga, a journalist and photographer with extensive experience in the cultural and artistic fields, has spent years attending Hat Boi performances in Ho Chi Minh City. Her dedication has allowed her to capture the most striking images of this traditional stage art.

The “Colors of Hat Boi” exhibition featured 65 works printed on canvas (sizes 50x75cm and 40x60cm), highlighting famous Hat Boi plays, performers, and their emotive expressions on stage. It also included behind-the-scenes moments of intricate makeup application, costume preparations, and character portrayals. Photos of performers interacting with audiences, as well as street performances at cultural landmarks, showcased a dynamic and immersive perspective of Hat Boi.

Through “Colors of Hat Boi” Nguyen Hong Nga hopes to connect the public with this unique art form.

According to Nguyen Hong Nga, the diverse approach and detailed angles aimed to authentically convey the distinctive charm of Hat Boi to viewers, leaving a lasting impression. The 65 featured works included film and digital photographs, selected from thousands of images taken over 30 years in Ho Chi Minh City. For this exhibition, the artist collaborated with veteran Hat Boi performers and experts to accurately document captions detailing actor names, play titles, and performance locations, underscoring her dedication.

Looking ahead, Nguyen Hong Nga plans to bring her exhibition to public spaces like book streets, pedestrian areas, schools, and cultural centers in Ho Chi Minh City. She hopes to inspire a deeper appreciation for Hat Boi among students, young people, and anyone interested in traditional Vietnamese theater and artistic photography.

Nguyen Hong Nga is a member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association. She also serves as Deputy Head of the Hai Au Women’s Photography Club. She holds prestigious titles such as E.VAPA/G, ES.VAPA, and E.FLAP. In 2006, she was recognized by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) as the “Photographer with the Most Theater Photos in Vietnam”.