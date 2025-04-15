New Rice Celebration of the Raglai

15/04/2025

The Raglai inhabit mainly in the mountainous provinces of Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan, South Central region of Vietnam and possess a rich cultural heritage, including epics, folk songs, and unique festivals. Notably, the New Rice Celebration is the most important event, expressing their gratitude to nature and their ancestors. This vital tradition, fundamental to Raglai identity, was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2023.

The New Rice Celebration is one of the largest, most important, and oldest festivals of the Raglai people in Ninh Thuan Province.

The New Rice Celebration typically takes place at the end of the harvest season, around March or April each year. The Raglai believe that after harvesting the rice and corn, they must not eat them immediately but must first hold a ceremony to give thanks to nature, the deities, and their ancestors for granting them a bountiful harvest. This occasion is also a time for family and community members to gather and enjoy the fruits of their labor after a year of hard work.

Before the festival, the Raglai erect a cay neu (a tall bamboo tree) and prepare offerings for the rituals. The cay neu is beautifully decorated, as they believe it serves as a sacred place for the deities. The offerings include cooked rice from the finest grains, pork, chicken, stem liquor, eggs, and more. Instead of offering a rooster like many other ethnic groups, the Raglai choose a hen, and the offering tray must include a sacred flame, symbolizing their connection to their ancestors.

The festival usually lasts two to three days, with several activities. It begins with a ritual that invites the deities and ancestral spirits to join the celebration. This is followed by thanksgiving ceremonies and prayers for health, luck, and prosperity. The rituals take place under the cay neu and are led by a shaman, who chants prayers and performs sacred ceremonies for the village. The Raglai society is traditionally matriarchal, where women hold an important position in both family and community life. During the New Rice Celebration, women are the first to participate in the ceremony and enjoy the fruits of the labor, symbolizing their special role and status in Raglai culture.

After the rituals end, everyone comes together to eat, drink, sing, and dance together.

After the rituals end, everyone comes together for a big feast and celebrations. The atmosphere is filled with singing, dancing, and traditional music played on the Sarakel wind instruments, large drums, and ma la (gongs). The resounding laughter and the warm aroma of wine make the atmosphere even more vibrant.

The New Rice Celebration is not only an expression of gratitude to the deities and ancestors but also an occasion to strengthen community bonds. The festival has become a symbol of cultural heritage deeply connected to nature and ancestral traditions. As a national intangible cultural heritage, this festival plays a crucial role in preserving the Raglai identity and enriching the diversity of Vietnamese culture./.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Phuong Anh



