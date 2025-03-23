The New Rice Celebration of the Thai in Muong Lat

23/03/2025

The Thai of Muong Lat, Thanh Hoa Province, closely tie their cultural festivals to the agricultural cycle. A particularly unique and spiritually significant celebration is the New Rice Festival, held during harvest season. This festival allows the Thai to express their gratitude to nature and honor their ancestors.

The Thai choose the best products to offer to heaven and earth and ancestors.

For the Thai, the New Rice Celebration is an occasion to express their gratitude to nature for bringing a bountiful harvest. Instead of holding an annual death anniversary for the deceased, this is the most important time to remember their ancestors. In a sacred space, they respectfully invite their forefathers to attend a new rice meal, creating a deep bond between the past and the present. This is also an opportunity for the whole village to gather, share the joy of labor, strengthen solidarity and educate their children about traditional values as well as gratitude towards their ancestors and nature.

The New Rice Festival typically takes place in September or October, when the rice fields turn golden. The exact date, carefully selected by the shaman, avoids any family's taboo days. Leading up to the festival, families work together to prepare the finest new rice and other delicacies as offerings to their ancestors. Each dish is made with care and reverence. The air is filled with joyful anticipation as everyone, young and old, eagerly participates in the preparations.

The shaman performs a ritual.

On the day of the festival, the shaman plays a vital role. As the family's representative, he conducts the rituals that connect the community with the gods and ancestors. With solemn prayers, he expresses gratitude to heaven and earth, asking for favorable weather, healthy children, and family peace. He then blesses each family member with sprinkled water, a symbolic act of purification and a wish for good fortune.

After the rituals conclude, everyone gathers around the table to share the new rice, joyfully recounting stories of their ancestors and past harvests. Grandparents and parents use this occasion to impart valuable lessons about morality, gratitude, and the importance of hard work. This warm, communal meal marks the beginning of the season, a time for everyone to relax and enjoy the reunion.

Everyone joins together in the xoe dance at the celebration.

The festive atmosphere then gives way to a vibrant and colorful celebration. This is when the Thai express their joy through traditional dances and songs. Men and women in brilliant traditional clothing join in dances like the xoe and sap. The sounds of the khen and drums resonate throughout the village, creating a lively atmosphere. Everyone, young and old, joins in the dancing and singing, and laughter echoes across the village.





People participate in traditional games during the New Rice Celebration.

The New Rice Celebration is more than a spiritual ritual; it's a symbol of unity and love within the Thai community. Wherever they may live, family members strive to return home for this sacred occasion. It's a time for everyone to reconnect with their roots and reaffirm the beautiful values passed down through generations./.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh



