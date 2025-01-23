Vietnamese Folk Culture Comes Alive through Gen Z Art

"Folk Culture in Gen Z," an exhibition featuring 39 remarkable works by young Vietnamese illustrators, celebrates Vietnam's rich cultural heritage through a contemporary lens, inspiring a deeper connection to traditional folk art.

Organized by Tired City in collaboration with the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature - The First National University), the exhibition has captivated art enthusiasts across the nation.

The event showcases a diverse array of artistic expressions, ranging from visual arts to performing arts and literature, offering a multifaceted exploration of folk culture. Rooted in stories and oral histories, these traditions encapsulate Vietnam's enduring spiritual legacy. Folk culture thrives on its accessibility and adaptability, seamlessly integrating into modern life.

Vietnamese performing arts are illustrated by young artists through abstract and unique artworks that still preserve the cultural essence and beauty of the Vietnamese people.

Through the creative lens of Gen Z artists, it undergoes yet another evolution, blending harmoniously with contemporary narratives while preserving its rich heritage.

Visitors are immersed in the beauty of Vietnam's folk culture as they explore creative, youthful interpretations of traditional art forms. Highlights include unique perspectives on Dong Ho folk paintings, the performing art of Hat Boi (classical Vietnamese opera), and Ve noi nguoc (reversed rhymes), which reveal fascinating cultural details in unexpected ways.

Hat Boi, or tuong (classical Vietnamese opera), is a vibrant performing art that integrates theater, music, literature, dance, and martial arts. Inspired by the art form’s dramatic visuals, from elaborately painted faces to ornate costumes and headpieces, artist Vei Vei created two series, named Boi tu and Boi Ky. In Boi Tu, Vei Vei illustrates the terminology and iconic symbols of Hat Boi, through stylized calligraphy. Building on the success of Boi Ky, the new series delves deeper into famous plays and essential concepts from this traditional art form, drawing enthusiastic responses from the community.