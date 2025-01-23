Vietnamese Folk Culture Comes Alive through Gen Z Art
"Folk Culture in Gen Z," an exhibition featuring 39 remarkable works by young Vietnamese illustrators, celebrates Vietnam's rich cultural heritage through a contemporary lens, inspiring a deeper connection to traditional folk art.
Organized by Tired City in collaboration with the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (The Temple of Literature - The First National University), the exhibition has captivated art enthusiasts across the nation.
The event showcases a diverse array of artistic expressions, ranging from visual arts to performing arts and literature, offering a multifaceted exploration of folk culture. Rooted in stories and oral histories, these traditions encapsulate Vietnam's enduring spiritual legacy. Folk culture thrives on its accessibility and adaptability, seamlessly integrating into modern life.
Through the creative lens of Gen Z artists, it undergoes yet another evolution, blending harmoniously with contemporary narratives while preserving its rich heritage.
Visitors are immersed in the beauty of Vietnam's folk culture as they explore creative, youthful interpretations of traditional art forms. Highlights include unique perspectives on Dong Ho folk paintings, the performing art of Hat Boi (classical Vietnamese opera), and Ve noi nguoc (reversed rhymes), which reveal fascinating cultural details in unexpected ways.
Hat Boi, or tuong (classical Vietnamese opera), is a vibrant performing art that integrates theater, music, literature, dance, and martial arts. Inspired by the art form’s dramatic visuals, from elaborately painted faces to ornate costumes and headpieces, artist Vei Vei created two series, named Boi tu and Boi Ky. In Boi Tu, Vei Vei illustrates the terminology and iconic symbols of Hat Boi, through stylized calligraphy. Building on the success of Boi Ky, the new series delves deeper into famous plays and essential concepts from this traditional art form, drawing enthusiastic responses from the community.
Dong Ho paintings - a hallmark of Vietnamese folk art, continue to resonate with their depictions of everyday life and spiritual traditions in the northern delta. Drawing on this legacy, artist Meaptopia reimagines the genre in a modern context with Dong Meo. The series humorously portrays mischievous moments with cats, blending the charm of traditional techniques with a youthful, vibrant perspective. This creative fusion bridges the past and present, making traditional art more relatable to contemporary audiences.
“The exhibited works vividly showcase the enduring vitality of Vietnamese culture, sustained and reimagined through the creativity of gen Z artists. The exhibition symbolizes the continuation and evolution of the nation’s cultural heritage, enhancing its value across generations and contributing to the richness and diversity of Vietnam’s cultural identity”.
Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the center for cultural and Scientific Activities at the Temple of Literature
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi