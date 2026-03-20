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Hoi An, Da Nang Int’l Airport Named among World’s Best

The central city of Da Nang continues to gain global recognition as Hoi An has been named among “The 51 most beautiful places in the world” by British magazine Time Out, while Da Nang International Airport has, for the third consecutive year, secured a place in the world’s Top 100 airports by Skytrax.
Bougainvillea vines attract tourists in Hoi An ancient town with their bright colours. Photo: VNA
Time Out highlighted Hoi An’s signature golden-hued architecture, vibrant lantern-lit streets, and the seamless integration of cultural heritage with contemporary life.

Beyond its visual charm, it stands out for its immersive cultural experiences, from traditional cuisine and craft villages to local festivals, enabling visitors to engage deeply with community life, 

Tourists relax on eco-friendly cyclos while exploring Hoi An's ancient town. Photo: VNA
Tourists enjoy a leisurely walk in Hoi An ancient town. Photo: VNA
Tourists enjoy local specialties in Hoi An ancient town. Photo: VNA

The recognition is expected to enhance Hoi An’s international profile, particularly in key markets such as Europe, the US and Australia, attracting visitors seeking meaningful cultural experiences and longer stays. It also underscores a broader shift in global travel trends from “seeing” to “experiencing,” reinforcing Hoi An’s sustainable value on the world tourism map, according to the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre.

Meanwhile, Skytrax has ranked Da Nang International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10.

The achievement reflects extensive upgrades and modernisation of Terminal 1, including expanded business lounges, improved passenger amenities, enhanced seating, green spaces, and upgraded signage and flight information systems.

The airport has also introduced a range of passenger-focused services, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, free drinking water, baggage wrapping facilities, and dedicated assistance for vulnerable travellers. Advanced technologies, including automated toll collection, data management systems, AI-powered passenger flow analysis, chatbots, and automated tray return systems, have been deployed to optimise operations and service quality.

Skytrax has ranked Da Nang International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10. Photo: VNA
Skytrax has ranked Da Nang International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10. Photo: VNA
Skytrax has ranked Da Nang International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10. Photo: VNA

Biometric and automation solutions have further streamlined procedures, reducing waiting times across check-in, security screening, and boarding. Notably, an on-site passenger assistance counter has been established at security checkpoints to provide direct support.

With these comprehensive improvements, Da Nang International Airport is moving closer to achieving Skytrax’s four-star rating, enhancing its role as a strategic aviation hub and contributing to the central region’s tourism and economic growth.

The titles are expected to support Da Nang’s target of welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including approximately 7.86 million international arrivals, as the city continues to position itself among Vietnam’s leading destinations for global tourism./.

By VNA/VNP

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Unlocking tourism potential of Hoi Ans southern coastline

Unlocking tourism potential of Hoi An’s southern coastline

The central city of Da Nang possesses nearly 200km of coastline – the longest in Vietnam, with scenic landscapes and favourable natural conditions for tourism and service development. However, only about half of this coastline has been utilised for tourism activities, mainly concentrated in central Da Nang and Hoi An Ancient Town. Large stretches of coastline south of Hoi An remain largely untouched, holding significant potential for future development.
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