Travel hotspots
Hoi An, Da Nang Int’l Airport Named among World’s Best
Beyond its visual charm, it stands out for its immersive cultural experiences, from traditional cuisine and craft villages to local festivals, enabling visitors to engage deeply with community life,
Meanwhile, Skytrax has ranked Da Nang International Airport 75th among the world’s Top 100 airports in 2026, up nine places from 2025 and placing it among Asia’s top 10.
The achievement reflects extensive upgrades and modernisation of Terminal 1, including expanded business lounges, improved passenger amenities, enhanced seating, green spaces, and upgraded signage and flight information systems.
The airport has also introduced a range of passenger-focused services, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, free drinking water, baggage wrapping facilities, and dedicated assistance for vulnerable travellers. Advanced technologies, including automated toll collection, data management systems, AI-powered passenger flow analysis, chatbots, and automated tray return systems, have been deployed to optimise operations and service quality.
With these comprehensive improvements, Da Nang International Airport is moving closer to achieving Skytrax’s four-star rating, enhancing its role as a strategic aviation hub and contributing to the central region’s tourism and economic growth.
The titles are expected to support Da Nang’s target of welcoming around 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including approximately 7.86 million international arrivals, as the city continues to position itself among Vietnam’s leading destinations for global tourism./.